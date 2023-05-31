India

Delhi murder: Sahil 'planned' for 3 days to kill Sakshi

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 31, 2023

Murder of 16-year-old Delhi girl Sakshi was premeditated, according to police

Days after the video of the gruesome murder of 16-year-old Sakshi in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area shook the entire country, police revealed her killing was a "premeditated murder" not a "crime of passion." They claimed that 20-year-old Sahil took three days to plan Sakshi's murder, which was prompted by a verbal fight between the two last Thursday when the victim allegedly snubbed him.

First, look at how event unfolded

On Sunday afternoon, Sahil reportedly waited in the lane where one of Sakshi's friends lived, according to Delhi Police. They alleged the accused approached her as she emerged from a public toilet, stabbed her many times with a knife, then battered her body with a stone slab as passersby watched on. Police claimed that Sahil had purchased the sharp weapon from Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Murder was premeditated, accused Sahil had grudges against girl: Police

According to Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Sahil informed the police that he held grudges against Sakshi since their breakup. On May 25, she reportedly insulted him as well. "This was a premeditated murder...and we are building a watertight case to ensure he is given the harshest punishment," Pathak told HT, adding that investigators will shortly recreate the crime scene.

Accused couldn't accept breakup, planned to kill Sakshi

Sahil couldn't accept the breakup, Pathak said, adding that he met her on Thursday and was adamant about rekindling the relationship. "When the girl refused, Sahil began abusing her in front of three of her friends. Her friends allegedly threatened to beat Sahil, while the girl allegedly insulted him. Over the next three days, Sahil planned to kill the girl," he claimed.

Sahil allegedly dumped weapon in Rithala before fleeing to UP

After killing Sakshi, Sahil allegedly proceeded to Rithala Metro Station, dumped the knife there, boarded a metro to Anand Vihar, and then traveled to his aunt's home in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, where he was ultimately arrested on Monday. The knife used in the murder, according to police, has yet to be recovered. They did, however, seize his phone and the bloodstained clothes.

CCTV helped police arrest Sahil

Reportedly, Sahil also informed the police that after the murder, he walked to a public park, waited there for a few minutes, and then took an e-rickshaw to Rithala Metro station, around six-seven kilometer from the crime scene. Using CCTV video, the police were able to identify the suspect and arrest him, per HT. The police also detained Sahil's father and questioned Sakshi's friends.

Know about Sahil-Sakshi's alleged relationship

According to reports, Sakshi and Sahil had been in a relationship for two years until early this month. They first met two years ago at Shahbad Dairy, became friends, and would frequently meet in the neighborhood. However, the victim reportedly broke up with Sahil a fortnight ago and renewed her relationship with another man from the same neighborhood, which may have enraged Sahil.