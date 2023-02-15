India

Mumbai: Man arrested for killing lover, hiding body in bed-box

A 37-year-old woman was killed by her live-in partner, who hid her body in the bed's storage space at their leased house near Mumbai

In yet another shocking incident, a 37-year-old woman was discovered stuffed in a bed-box after being murdered by her live-in partner in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Police have arrested the accused Hardik Shah while on a run in Nagda, Madhya Pradesh. This is the second such incident in two days. On Tuesday, a dhaba owner was arrested in Delhi for killing his lover.

Accused was arrested from Madhya Pradesh: Police

According to police, they arrested the accused in Madhya Pradesh after getting information that he was fleeing by train. Shah was arrested on Tuesday with the assistance of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. And when officers began questioning him, they learned about the murder. Meanwhile, the crime branch has filed a complaint under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Shah killed woman following fight over his unemployment: police

The police also revealed that the accused Shah was in a relationship with Megha, who was a nurse and would run the household expenses. Shah was unemployed, which led to frequent quarrels between them that probably resulted in the murder, they claimed. Police said after killing Megha, Shah allegedly sold some household items and escaped with the money.

Neighbors witnessed frequent fights too

Shah and Megha, who had been dating for three years, had been living together for the past six months, per police. Nearly a month ago, they relocated to the rental home, and the police claimed that their neighbors had also complained about their regular fights. Reportedly, the woman arrived a few days ago to rent a room in the building.

Shocking murder in West Delhi's Najafgarh

On Tuesday, Delhi Police arrested a dhaba owner, Sahil Gahlot, for allegedly killing his live-in partner Nikki Yadav and stuffing her body in a fridge at his dhaba in West Delhi's Najafgarh. He then married another woman just hours after the murder. Gahlot reportedly told police that his family pressured him to marry another woman and Yadav had come to know about it.

Recent incidents are reminiscent of Shraddha Walkar murder case

India's metro cities have reported several incidents of crimes and atrocities involving lovers and live-in partners. The latest incidents bring to mind the murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla in Mehrauli, South Delhi. He was accused of sawing her body into 35 pieces and freezing them, as well as keeping her severed head in the freezer for three months.