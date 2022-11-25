India

Poonawalla's polygraph test to resume today; police recover murder weapons

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 25, 2022, 11:34 am 4 min read

Poonawalla's polygraph test to continue on Friday if he is not unwell

In a significant development in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the accused Aaftab Poonawalla's father's statement was recorded by the Delhi Police on Thursday. Meanwhile, investigators close to the development and forensic experts said the accused's second round of the polygraph test was cut short on Thursday after he fell sick for a second consecutive day. It is likely to be resumed on Friday.

Why does this story matter?

The Delhi Police arrested Poonawalla on November 12 for reportedly murdering Walkar on May 18, chopping her body into at least 35 pieces, storing them in a fridge, and then disposing of them in Delhi's Mehrauli forest over 18-20 days.

To note, the couple first met in Mumbai and later moved to Delhi in 2022 after Walkar's family allegedly disapproved of their relationship.

He used to live independently: Poonawalla's father

As per a police officer investigating the bone-chilling murder, Poonawalla's father—Amin Poonawalla—was interrogated in the national capital in relation to the case, his son's relationship with the victim, and his behavior. "According to the father, Poonawalla used to live independently and was aloof. He wouldn't keep in touch a lot and talk a lot with the family," the officer stated.

Poonawalla's polygraph test

The Delhi Police on Thursday took Poonawalla to Rohini's Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) office to continue the polygraph test that began on Tuesday. Sanjeev Gupta, FSL assistant director, stated: "He developed a fever during the session and it could not be completed. He may be called again on Friday if he feels all right." After this test, he would also undergo a narcoanalysis test.

Accused fell sick on Wednesday

The 28-year-old accused was reportedly down with a cold and fever on Wednesday as well. So, the test couldn't continue on Wednesday, officials confirmed. FSL Director Deepa Verma stated if the subject is unwell, their blood pressure is affected, and they start sweating. "The parameters on which the test is conducted require the subject to be healthy for an accurate result," she said.

What are polygraph and narcoanalysis tests?

The polygraph tests, according to American Psychological Association (APA), can't confirm the truthfulness of individuals but might assist in establishing if someone committed a crime. It records and evaluates numerous "physiological indicators" while an individual is being interrogated. Meanwhile, narcoanalysis can be defined as a chemical-based lie-detection test that might result in material evidence and corroborate one's alleged confessions.

Walkar's letter to police in 2020

Meanwhile, recent reports said that Walkar filed a complaint at Vasai's Tulinj Police Station on November 23, 2020, after Poonawalla beat her up at their flat. She also claimed that the accused's family knew about his violent behavior, per reports. However, the police stated that the victim later submitted another statement stating, "We no longer have any quarrel," and requested no further action.

What Walkar wrote to the police

"Today, he tried to kill me by suffocating me...he scares me and blackmails me that he will kill me, cut me up in pieces and throw me away," Walkar's November 23, 2020, letter to police said. "It's been six months he has been hitting me, but I did not have the guts to go to the police because he would threaten to kill me."

Here's how Walkar allegedly got murdered

Poonawalla and Walkar reportedly got into a fight on May 18 at their Chhattarpur Pahari flat in Delhi as she wanted to bring a few household items from her hometown Vasai, Maharashtra. Allegedly trying to restrain Walkar, Poonawalla ended up strangling her to death after she started yelling. After killing her, the accused also transferred Rs. 54,000 to his bank online from Walkar's account.

Delhi Police recovers 5 knives

As per the police, five knives allegedly used by Poonawalla to chop Walkar's dead body after killing her have been found. The Delhi Police also revealed that the saw used by Poonawalla is still missing, as per NDTV. The police also stated that the recovered knives were 5-6 inches long each, adding they have been sent for forensic testing.