Extortion case: Jacqueline Fernandez summoned by cops, court next month

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 31, 2022, 07:48 pm 2 min read

Jacqueline Fernandez has been linked to the main accused in the case, the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The Delhi Police have issued a summons to Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez for interrogation on September 12 in a multi-crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. A Delhi court also summoned her in connection with the same matter on September 26. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had charged her earlier this month with Rs. 200 crore extortion.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Housefull 2 actor has been questioned by the ED multiple times in relation to this case.

Chandrasekhar had allegedly posed as a government official and extorted over Rs. 200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of Religare Enterprises' former promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh.

Eventually, it was from these funds that Chandrasekhar sent luxurious gifts amounting to Rs. 10 crore to Fernandez, said reports.

Chargesheet Actor benefited from the proceeds of extorted money: ED

According to the ED charge sheet, "Fernandez even had knowledge of the extortion that was being carried out by the alleged conman." The agency had accused her of being the recipient of the extorted money gains and was well aware that Chandrasekhar was an "extortionist", reports said. The conman, who is presently imprisoned in Tihar Jail, had also given gifts to her relatives.

Details Fernandez pleaded to be a victim

After Fernandez was identified as an accused in a Rs. 200 crore extortion case on August 17 many people in the film and entertainment industries were stunned when her name was revealed as one of the accused. She has, however, replied by filing an appeal with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Appellate Authority, claiming to be a "victim."

Claims What did Fernandez claim?

While the 37-year-old star was identified as an accused in her plea, another celebrity, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi, was cited as a witness. Fernandez also claimed that, like other celebrities, she was duped by the case's primary accuser, Chandrasekhar. Notably, Fatehi reportedly got presents from the conman and has already been investigated by the ED.

Information Accused confirmed relationship with Fernandez

In a handwritten message in February, Chandrasekhar confirmed reports about their affair, saying, "As I have mentioned before, Jacqueline and I were in a relationship." He further asserted that their connection was not focused on monetary rewards. He went on to say that the presents he gave to Fernandez's family were "regular," and that "none of it was 'proceeds of so-called crime.'"