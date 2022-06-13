Politics

Rahul to appear before ED today; Congress rally denied permission

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 13, 2022, 10:28 am 3 min read

Rahul Gandhi will appear before the ED today in a money laundering case related to the 'National Herald' newspaper.

The Delhi Police on Sunday denied permission to an Indian National Congress rally scheduled for Monday even as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is set to depose before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. Citing law and order issues and the communal situation in Delhi, the police denied the permission and requested the Congress to cooperate.

Context Why does this story matter?

The high-profile case came to light in 2013 when BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed a complaint before a trial court.

He accused top Congress leaders of cheating and breach of trust in the acquisition of Associated Journals Limited (AJL) by Young Indian (YI).

The National Herald was a newspaper founded by Jawaharlal Nehru along with other freedom fighters in 1938.

13 Jun 2022 Congress's show of strength amid Gandhi's ED appearance

The Congress had planned a march to the ED office in Delhi to demonstrate a political show of strength as Gandhi appears before the ED. The party members see the ED summons to its senior leaders as a political vendetta and want to counter the ED both politically and legally. However, just after the permissions were denied, Gandhi's posters were seen outside his residence.

Meeting Party plans to hold demonstrations at ED offices across country

A meeting of All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries, state in-charges, and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs was held on Thursday. Congress MPs and Congress Working Committee (CWC) members were also asked to be present in Delhi for the rally on Monday. The party also has plans to hold demonstrations at 25 offices of the central probe agency across the country.

ED summons Sonia Gandhi hospitalized with post-COVID-19 complications

The ED had on June 1 summoned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her son in connection with a money laundering case involving the National Herald newspaper. The Congress chief was earlier required to be present before the ED on June 8 (Wednesday). However, after she tested positive for the COVID-19 infection and her subsequent hospitalization on Sunday, she will now depose on June 23.

Case What do we know about the money laundering case?

The case in which the Gandhis have been summoned relates to accusations of fraud and theft of National Herald funds in the purchase of the newspaper. They are accused of obtaining the National Herald assets by purchasing the former publisher of the newspaper, Associated Journals Limited (AJL), through another company Young India (YI) Limited, in which they had an 86% share.

PMLA Mallikarjun Kharge, Pawan Bansal also interrogated by ED

The Income Tax Department also began investigating the case and issued a demand notice to YI for Rs. 249.15 crore for the fiscal year 2011-12. In April, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress treasurer Pawan Bansal were also interrogated by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. While Kharge is the CEO of YI, Bansal is the managing director of AJL.