India Parliament: Rahul Gandhi moves adjournment notice over Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Dec 15, 2021, 02:18 pm

Several Congress leaders have sought a discussion on Lakhimpur Kheri incident in the Parliament.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Members of Parliament on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. They have demanded the sacking of junior Home Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra as he is linked to the incident. In early October, eight people had died in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, during a farmers' protest. Here are more details on this.

Why does this story matter?

The adjournment motion comes in the wake of a damning report by the UP Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the case. The investigators said the killing of four farmers was a "planned conspiracy" and not due to negligence. Ashish Mishra—the son of Ajay Mishra—is the main accused in the case and currently behind bars.

'Immediately sack Mishra and ensure justice'

"The UP police SIT report has highlighted that the massacre of farmers at Lakhimpur was a pre-planned conspiracy and not a negligent act," Gandhi said in his notice on Wednesday. "The government should immediately sack the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra, and ensure justice is delivered to the families of the victims," he added.

Rajya Sabha adjourned amid Opposition's protest

Other leaders who moved adjournment notices over the same issue include Congress party's Chief Whip in Lok Sabha K Suresh, and MPs Manickam Tagore and Deepender Singh Hooda. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon.

What had happened in Lakhimpur Kheri?

On October 3, violence had broken out in Lakhimpur Kheri. A convoy of cars mowed down protesting farmers, killing four of them. In the ensuing unrest, four more people, including members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a local reporter, were thrashed to death. The SIT has recommended invoking "attempt to murder" charge in the case.

SIT report bad news for BJP?

The Lakhimpur Kheri violence and Union Minister Mishra have become a major cause of worry for the ruling BJP which is looking to retain power in the upcoming elections. UP will go to polls in early 2022 and is key to the next general elections.