On the occasion of International Women's Day today (March 8), several women Members of Parliament (MPs) spoke in the Rajya Sabha to discuss and highlight the need for the empowerment and safety of women in India. They called for greater representation of women in political and leadership roles and action on the rise in crimes against women across the country. Here are more details.

Commencement 'A day to celebrate women's achievements'

Commencing the second half of the Parliament's Budget Session on Monday, Rajya Sabha chairman and the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, said that the Women's Day is a day to celebrate the achievements of women. It is meant to "honor their indomitable spirit, resolute determination and efforts that underline their achievements," he said.

Details MPs demanded greater women representation in Parliament

Several MPs today raised the demand of greater representation of women in the Indian Parliament. Nationalist Congress Party leader Dr. Fauzia Khan underlined, "Many audits have shown that not more than 6% of women have got leadership roles. We must think about it." "We can make a beginning by bringing the legislation on 33% reservation of women in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha (sic)."

Suggestion Priyanka Chaturvedi suggests 50% reservation in Parliament

Further, Shiv Sena member Priyanka Chaturvedi suggested that the proposed 33% reservation for women in the Parliament should now be raised to 50%. "24 years ago, we proposed a 33% reservation for women in Parliament. Today, 24 years later, we should raise this to 50% reservation for women in Parliament and assembly," Chaturvedi reportedly said.

Bill Bill for 33% reservation in Parliament remains pending

It should be noted that the Women's Reservation Bill is a pending Bill in the Parliament that proposes to amend the Constitution of India to reserve one-third of all the seats in the Lok Sabha and all the state legislatures for women. The Bill was cleared in Rajya Sabha in 2010 but is still pending in the Lower House of the Parliament.

Crime rate Chhaya Verma highlighted the issue of crimes against women

Separately, Congress member Chhaya Verma highlighted the issue of rising crimes against women across India. She said that while the government has pushed the pro-women slogan - "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao," the high crime rate against women tells a starkly different story. In recent months, some gruesome crimes against women and girls have been reported from several states.

