A Delhi court on Monday convicted Ariz Khan alias Junaid, accused in the 2008 Batla House encounter, for the killing of police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma. Khan (35), one of the most-wanted terrorists of the Indian Mujahideen, had managed to be on the run for a decade after the 2008 incident. He was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in 2018.

Details 'No matter of doubt accused is liable to be convicted'

A Sessions Court in Delhi held Khan guilty under sections 186, 333, 353, 302, 307, 174A , 34 of Indian Penal Code, and section 27 of Arms Act, LiveLaw reported. The judgment was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav. The judge said that the evidence produced before the court leaves "no matter of doubt" that the accused is liable to be convicted.

Information IO asked to ascertain Khan's financial position to determine compensation

The court also asked the investigating officer to ascertain Khan's financial position to decide on the amount of compensation to be given to the victim's family. The investigating officer was allowed to include any other factor which can facilitate the aspect of just compensation.

Quote 'Proved on record that Khan intentionally caused Sharma's murder'

According to LiveLaw, Judge Yadav ordered, "It has been proved that the accused Ariz Khan managed to escape during the shootout and failed to appear before the court despite proclamation." "It has been proved on record that Khan, with his associates, intentionally and knowingly caused the murder of Sharma by a gunshot from a firearm," Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.

Background What led to the 2008 Batla House encounter?

On September 13, 2008, half a dozen blasts ripped through Delhi at different locations, including Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Greater Kailash, and India Gate. The blasts killed at least 30 people and injured over 100 others. Six days later, on September 19, a Delhi Police Special Cell team reached flat no. 108 of L-18 Batla House on a tip-off and an encounter ensued.

Background Khan was arrested in 2018 from Uttarakhand