SIT calls Lakhimpur violence 'planned conspiracy'; seeks murder attempt charge

On October 3, a Union Minister’s convoy had allegedly mowed down a rally of protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The killings of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri violence was a "planned conspiracy," an Uttar Pradesh Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) said in a court filing Tuesday. The killings were deliberate and not due to negligence, it said. Ashish Mishra—the son of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra—is the main accused in the case. The SIT demanded the accused be charged with "attempt to murder."

The Lakhimpur Kheri case had invited major backlash for the Bharatiya Janata Party governments in UP and at the Centre. Despite calls for Mishra's dismissal, he remains in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. The new development raises concerns for the BJP as it prepares for the 2022 UP elections. UP sends the most legislators to Parliament and is key for the 2024 general elections.

The act of mowing down a farmers' rally was planned and had the intention to kill, the SIT submitted. It asked the court to apply IPC Sections 307, 326, 34, and Sections 3, 25, and 30 of the Arms Act to all 13 accused. It asked the court to dismiss IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (grievous harm), and 304A (death due to negligence).

The SIT probing Lakhimpur Kheri (where Home Minister's son Ashish Mishra's car mowed down farmers), says that it was no accident or negligence, but a preplanned conspiracy to murder farmers. Wonder where this leaves our Home Minister Ajay Mishra the BJP which has shielded him pic.twitter.com/pNjVVDalWK — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) December 14, 2021

A viral video also showed vehicles barrelling through a crowd.

On October 3, farmers protesting against the Centre's agricultural laws were staging a demonstration against UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit in Lakhimpur Kheri. Mishra's three-vehicle convoy allegedly mowed down the rally, triggering violence. Four farmers, two BJP workers, a journalist, and a driver were killed. Witnesses alleged Ashish Mishra was driving the vehicle that rammed into the rally.

The Lakhimpur police have registered two FIRs in the case—one by the family of a deceased farmer who identified Ashish Mishra as the principal accused. The other FIR was filed by BJP worker Sumit Jaiswal against unnamed farmers accused of instigating the subsequent violence.