Politics

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi hospitalized due to COVID-19 issues

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi hospitalized due to COVID-19 issues

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 12, 2022, 05:03 pm 3 min read

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Sunday.

Indian National Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday due to COVID-19 issues. Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Gandhi is stable but would remain in the hospital for a few days. To recall, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued summons to Gandhi in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

New date ED issues fresh summons, Gandhi to depose on June 23

A day after the ED issued summons to Gandhi to depose on Wednesday (June 8), Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2. Following this, the central agency that investigates financial crimes, issued a fresh summons to the Congress chief asking her to appear before it on June 23. Meanwhile, Surjewala thanked well-wishers on behalf of Gandhi for their "concern and good wishes."

Twitter Post Check out Randeep Singh Surjewala's tweet

Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation.



We thank all the Congress men women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 12, 2022

Challenge Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED on Monday

Congress MP and Gandhi's son Rahul Gandhi will appear before the ED on Monday for questioning in the same case. Meanwhile, the Congress has decided to challenge the central agency politically and legally for targeting its leaders. There is a possibility that party MPs would accompany Rahul to the ED office on Monday as they see a political motive behind the summons.

Case What do we know about the money laundering case?

The case in which the Gandhis have been summoned relates to accusations of fraud and theft of National Herald funds in the purchase of a newspaper. They are accused of obtaining the National Herald assets by purchasing the former publisher of the newspaper, Associated Journals Limited (AJL), through another company Young India (YI) Limited, in which they had an 86% share.

Information What did IT Department's assessment say?

Following the complaint, the Income Tax (IT) Department also began investigating the case. According to the IT department, Rahul's shares in Young India would result in an income of Rs. 154 crore, rather than the initially estimated Rs. 68 lakh. It has already issued a demand notice to Young India for Rs. 249.15 crore for the fiscal year 2011-12.

High-profile BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed complaint in 2013

The high-profile case came to light in 2013 when BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed a complaint before a trial court. He accused top Congress leaders of cheating and breach of trust in the acquisition of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) by Young Indian (YI). The National Herald was a newspaper founded by Jawaharlal Nehru along with other freedom fighters in 1938.