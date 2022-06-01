India

National Herald case: ED summons Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul

National Herald case: ED summons Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 01, 2022, 02:13 pm 1 min read

The investigation against the Congress leaders stemmed from an probe into a criminal complaint filed in 2013 by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned Indian National Congress (INC) chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with a money laundering investigation involving the National Herald newspaper, PTI reported. The investigation against the Congress leaders stemmed from an probe into a criminal complaint filed in 2013 by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy before a trial court in Delhi.

Details What do we know about the complaint?

The complaint accused the Gandhis of deception and theft of finances in the purchase of the newspaper. Swami claimed that the Gandhis acquired National Herald holdings by purchasing the newspaper's former publishers through Young Indian, in which they own an 86 percent stake. Swamy also filed a tax evasion petition with the Ministry of Finance. The INC claims the case was closed in 2015.