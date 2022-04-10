Politics

Congress must worry about itself: Mayawati on Rahul Gandhi's comments

Written by Abhishek Hari Apr 10, 2022

BSP chief Mayawati lashed out at Congress's Rahul Gandhi on Sunday after he said she rejected his offer for alliance.

Mayawati, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo, slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, a day after he alleged she "didn't respond" to his election alliance offer for the recent UP Assembly elections. "The Congress needs to worry about itself first," she said, adding Gandhi couldn't set his "own house in order but is taking potshots at the BSP."

The Congress and BSP were the worst-performing parties in the 2022 UP elections.

While BSP secured only one seat with a 13% vote share, Congress won two seats with nearly 2.5% vote share.

The latest remarks indicate a rift between Gandhi and Mayawati and are concerning in light of the opposition parties' efforts to unite against the BJP ahead of the 2024 general election.

Mayawati dismissed Gandhi's claims, saying they were false. She further alleged former PM Rajiv Gandhi also "tried to defame the BSP saying [BSP founder] Kanshi Ram was a CIA agent." "Now, his son is following in his footsteps...making false allegations that I am afraid of the BJP's central agencies," she said, adding, "We have fought and won all these issues in the Supreme Court."

Gandhi alleged on Saturday that the Congress had proposed to contest the UP elections in an alliance with the BSP and with Mayawati as their chief ministerial candidate. However, Mayawati did not respond, he said, giving the BJP a clear path to victory due to her fear of central government agencies like "the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate" and also the Pegasus issue.

Mayawati now responded to Gandhi's claim that BSP paved the way for the BJP's victory by saying, "Congress has performed poorly in its battles against the BJP. The party should see its own record in taking on the BJP and then speak on the BSP." Mayawati also claimed she had discussed the grounds for her party's defeat, adding that Congress should do the same.

At a press conference on Sunday, Mayawati also warned, "The BJP and the RSS are making India not just 'Congress-mukt' but also 'opposition-mukt' where India will be left with just one dominant party from national to village level just like...China's political system." Mayawati had also earlier clarified that "the BSP is not team B for the BJP" after the UP election results were declared.