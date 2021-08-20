Rajiv Gandhi's farsighted policies helped build modern India: Rahul Gandhi

Congress on Friday paid rich tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary

Congress on Friday paid rich tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary, with Rahul Gandhi saying that the former prime minister was a man with a tremendous vision, whose farsighted policies helped build modern India. "He was a wonderful father, compassionate and loving human being. He will always stay alive in my heart. Paid respects to him at Vir Bhumi," Rahul said.

'A secular India alone is an India that can survive'

Senior Congress leaders Pawan Kumar Bansal, KC Venugopal, and Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief Srinivas BV were among those who visited Vir Bhumi along with Rahul. "A secular India alone is an India that can survive," Rahul posted his father's quote on Facebook. "Remembering Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary," he said in the post.

He inaugurated a photo exhibition dedicated to Rajiv Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi paid tributes to the former prime minister at the Parliament House. Rahul inaugurated a photo exhibition dedicated to Rajiv Gandhi, which was organized by the IYC. He also unveiled a bust of the former prime minister at the IYC headquarters.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted a picture

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted a picture of her with Rajiv Gandhi on Twitter when she was a child along with a note. The note read, "The brave do not fall silent before injustice, they speak up for what is right, they do not cower when it is dark, they stand strong, they spread the light of truth across skies blackened by deceit."

Today we celebrate his immense contributions to the nation: Congress

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, tweeted, "India's youngest Prime Minister. The architect of 21st Century India. The visionary, the pioneer, the patriot. Today we pay homage to Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi, and celebrate his immense contributions to the nation."

He empowered young women, backward classes and poor: Surjewala

The chief spokesperson of Congress Randeep Singh Surjewala also hailed the former prime minister and recalled his contribution to the country. "Remembering Rajiv ji on his 77th birth anniversary - the visionary who shaped India's destiny for 21st century, who touched lives in every sphere, who translated dreams into reality, who empowered the young women, backward classes, and poor," Surjewala tweeted.

PM, Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states also paid tributes

Paying tributes to the former prime minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote over Twitter, "Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary." Meanwhile, chief ministers of Congress-ruled states Amarinder Singh (Punjab), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), and Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) paid rich tributes to the former prime minister. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal also remembered Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

Rajiv Gandhi was prime minister from 1984 to 1989

Senior party leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Mallikarjun Kharge, Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, Salman Khurshid, among others, also paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on Twitter. Born in 1944 on this day, Rajiv Gandhi was prime minister from 1984 to 1989. He was assassinated in 1991.