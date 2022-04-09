Politics

Karauli violence: BJP MP alleges Hindu exodus; approaches Rajasthan CM

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 09, 2022, 08:04 pm 2 min read

Karauli witnessed violence last week as a rally passing through a Muslim-dominated area was stone-pelted. (Photo credit: Twitter/@DrKirodilalBJP)

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Saturday alleged that the violence on Hindu New Year (April 2) had resulted in an "exodus of Hindus from Karauli" in Rajasthan. Meena sat in a protest outside the Karauli district collectorate on Saturday, demanding that the guilty be imprisoned and that the innocent be spared.

Communal tension had prevailed in Karauli following stone-pelting at a motorcycle rally passing through a Muslim-dominated area on Nav Samvatsar or the Hindu New Year.

The police said the incident led to arson at shops and vehicles.

Twenty-three people have been arrested so far out of 44 identified for the violence, it said.

The city has been under curfew ever since.

Rajasthan CM KL Meena writes to Rajasthan CM

In a letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Meena has sent a list of 195 people who he said have purportedly left the area. However, the list does not include any addresses. Meena's letter said an "exodus" has occurred from the "Muslim dominated Dholikhar locality." Those who left mostly comprised Dalits such as Jatavs, Khatiks, Kahars, Dhobis, and Kumhars (OBCs), he said.

Meena's letter further alleged that there is a fearful atmosphere in Karauli and urged that the migration be halted. He alleged that the primary suspects in the violence had not been arrested yet despite the fact that "hundreds" of innocent individuals are being questioned.

Around 4 pm on April 2, a Shobha Yatra proceeded through Karauli by "400-500 people on 200-215 motorcycles" chanting "Jai Shri Ram" and waving flags, stated an FIR registered with the Karauli Police. A car equipped with a DJ also blasted tunes of "Hindu organizations." While the locals said they were angered by "objectionable" tunes, the rally participants said they faced stone-pelting, it said.

The stone-pelting appeared to be a "pre-planned conspiracy," said the FIR. The ensuing violence resulted in the burning of over three dozen stores and injuries to approximately two dozen people. The police officers who were accompanying the march were unable to stop the violence, and many of them were hurt as a result of the stone-pelting, it added.