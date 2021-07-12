Eighteen killed by lightning in Rajasthan, several injured

Twenty-one people, including six children, were also injured in lightning incidents in separate villages

Eighteen people, including seven children, were killed in separate incidents of lightning in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Kota, Jhalawar, and Dholpur districts on Sunday. Twenty-one people, including six children, were also injured in lightning incidents in separate villages in Rajasthan. In a major tragedy in Jaipur, 11 persons, mostly youths, were killed and eight others injured when lightning struck them on a hill near Amber Fort.

Rescue operation on to look for other injured people

Some of them were taking selfies on a watchtower while the others were on the hill. "Those on the watchtower fell when lightning struck late in the evening," police said. "Eleven persons have died and eight are injured," Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said. He said that a rescue operation is on to look for other injured people.

In Kota, four people died after lightning struck a tree

"In Kota's Garda village that falls under the Kanwas Police Station, Radhe Banjara alias Bawla (12), Pukhraj Banjara (16), Vikram (16) and his brother Akhraj (13) died on the spot after lightning struck a tree under which they were taking shelter with their cattle," Station House Officer Mukesh Tyagi said. "About 10 goats and a cow were also killed in the tragedy," he added.

Injured children and a 40-year-old woman are currently under treatment

The injured children - Rahul, Vikram, Rakesh, and Man Singh and a 40-year-old-woman, identified as Phulibai, are under treatment at a hospital and their condition has been stated to be out of danger, the SHO said.

In Jhalawar, lightning killed a shepherd on the spot

In a similar incident in Jhalawar's Lalgaon village that falls under the Sunel Police Station, a 23-year-old shepherd, identified as Tara Singh Bheel, was killed on the spot after a bolt of lightning struck him. Two buffaloes were also killed in the incident, police said. In Chachana village within the jurisdiction of Sunel Police Station, two girls were injured.

Rajasthan CM and Governor expressed grief over the tragedies

In Dholpur district's Kudinna village in Badi area, three children, identified as Lavkush (15), Vipin (10), and Bholu (8), were killed by lightning. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Governor Kalraj Mishra expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragedies. "The loss of lives due to lightning strikes in Kota, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jaipur, and Baran is very sad and unfortunate," Gehlot tweeted.

Governor appealed to people to be cautious during rainy season

The Chief Minister said that instructions have been given to the officials to provide immediate assistance to the families of the victims. Governor Mishra appealed to the people to be cautious during the rainy season.

