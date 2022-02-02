India

12 medical students from UP seek President's nod for euthanasia

12 medical students from UP seek President's nod for euthanasia

Written by Saptak Datta Edited by Abhishek Sharma Feb 02, 2022, 12:24 pm 2 min read

In the letter to President Ramnath Kovind, the students claimed that they were unhappy and wished to end their lives.

Students from a medical institution in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have written to President Ram Nath Kovind, requesting his approval for euthanasia. The letter claimed the Glocal Medical College in Saharanpur enrolled 66 students for its MBBS program, however, the Medical Council of India (MCI) de-recognized the institute after three months. They added the college administration did not inform them and continued the course.

Details Tried all feasible alternatives: Students

Euthanasia or "mercy-killing" is the practice of killing someone who wants to die willingly without pain. It is prohibited in most countries. The students were reportedly distressed with the sudden end to their studies. In the letter, the students claimed that they were unhappy and wished to end their lives after trying all feasible alternatives, including moving the Allahabad High Court.

Information 12 students wrote to President Kovind

Twelve of the 66 students wrote to President Kovind. A few of them are Shivani Rana, Shivam Verma, Rizwan, Vibhor, Samia, Sadaf, Aishwarya, Vignesh, and Rahul Raj. Glocal University Vice-Chancellor Akeel Ahmed responded to the charges by saying that the institution wants the students to finish their degrees. The MCI had canceled the "No Objection Certificate (NOC)" because of the students' appeal, Ahmed said.

Quote We continue to stand with our students: VC

"They filed a writ petition in the high court, and then in the Supreme Court. On both occasions, the plea was dismissed. Despite this, we continue to stand with our students," Ahmed said.

Related news Passive euthanasia is legal in India since 2018

On March 9, 2018, the Supreme Court issued a landmark decision allowing passive euthanasia in the nation. The court recognized the "living will" to be made by terminally-ill patients who are likely to go into a permanent vegetative state. The top court had further noted that its rules and instructions will stay in effect until legislation to address the matter is introduced, reported Firstpost.

Information Scenario of euthanasia around the world

The Netherlands, in April 2002, became the first country to legalize euthanasia and assisted suicide. The same year, Belgium passed a law to legalize euthanasia. While euthanasia is still illegal in the United States, doctors are only allowed to provide lethal amounts of drugs to terminally sick patients in five states. In 2013, 230 people in the US died due to lethal medications.