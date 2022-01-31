India

EC extends ban on physical rallies, roadshows till February 11

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jan 31, 2022

Election Commission has granted certain relaxation in the number of people allowed at meetings and campaigning.e

The Election Commission of India on Monday extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till February 11 for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states. However, it has granted certain relaxations in the number of people allowed at meetings and campaigning. This came after EC held virtual meetings with the health ministry, chief secretaries, health secretaries, and chief electoral officers of poll-bound states.

Context Why does it matter?

This is the second time EC has extended the ban on physical rallies in poll-bound states.

The Commission had banned physical rallies when it announced the poll schedule on January 8 for Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

On January 22, the ban was extended until January 31.

Notably, India is reporting over two lakh fresh daily cases over the past few days.

Relaxation Here are the relaxations granted by EC

Physical public meetings in designated open spaces are allowed with a maximum of 1,000 people (instead of 500) or 50% of the capacity of the ground or the prescribed limit set by SDMA (State Disaster Management Authority). The limit for door-to-door campaigns is also increased to 20 persons from 10 persons excluding security personnel. However, "other instructions on door-to-door campaign will continue," EC said.

Information Cap on indoor meetings also increased

The Commission also said that "indoor meetings of a maximum of 500 persons (instead of existing 300 persons) or 50% of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by SDMA is allowed."

EC COVID-19 infections plateauing, state chief secretaries told EC

In their meeting with state chief secretaries, EC said, "all the State Chief secretaries informed the Commission about reports of COVID-19 infection either plateauing out or tapering as on date." "They also said that the positivity rate is showing a decline with the number of hospitalization cases also registering a declining trend," the EC said.

COVID-19 protocol State officers stressed continuance of COVID-19 protocol: EC

"State officers, however, said COVID-19 protocol precautions need to be continued to be observed so that no undue spurt takes place due to intense public contact because of heightened political activity," EC further said. All the existing restrictions as announced on January 8 will continue to remain in effect, it added. Notably, EC had announced a slew of COVID-19-related curbs due to rising cases.

Vaccination Discussions were held on vaccination status: EC

EC further said "in-depth discussions" were also held with poll-bound states on "current vaccination status of 1st, 2nd doses for eligible persons." The discussions were held on arrangements for polling personnel, EC said. The EC had earlier directed that all central/state government officials deployed for election duty shall be doubly vaccinated. It also stated election officials would be treated as frontline workers.