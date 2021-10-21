BJP accepts Amarinder Singh's 'friend request' for poll alliance

Amarinder Singh had quit as Punjab CM last month, rebelling against the ruling Congress party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is ready to ally with former state Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for the upcoming state elections. BJP Punjab in-charge Dushyant Gautam said Wednesday that the party is willing to accept Singh's "friend request." On Tuesday, Singh had said that he will float a new political party, which could consider an alliance with the BJP and like-minded parties.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Singh had quit as Punjab CM last month, rebelling against the ruling Congress party. The decision came after months of infighting within the party and just ahead of the state elections in 2022. The BJP is looking to strike pre-poll alliances in a bid to win the agricultural state, which has witnessed intense protests by farmers against the BJP-ruled Centre since last year.

BJP

Doors open for alliance, says BJP

Gautam said, "Our doors are open for an alliance (with Singh), though only our parliamentary board can take the decision." On the BJP's former differences with Singh, Gautam said the saffron party only had the welfare of the people of Punjab at heart. Calling Singh a "good patriot," Gautam said the BJP praised his efforts on the matters of national and border security.

Amarinder Singh

Singh hunting for allies for future party

Singh announced Tuesday that he will be launching a new political party. If the farmers' protest is resolved, he said he will consider allying with the BJP and breakaway Akali factions, including Dhindsa and Brahmpura factions. Earlier, rumors of Singh allying with the BJP had surfaced after the former held meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, Singh had dismissed the rumors.

Information

No harm if Singh leaves: Congress

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat has claimed that Singh's decision to float a new party will not harm the former's prospects in the upcoming polls. Congress' electoral performance will depend on the Charanjit Singh Channi government, which is performing well, he said.

Background

What led to Singh's resignation?

Singh had resigned as the Punjab CM in September following a months-long power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. At the time, Singh said he had felt humiliated by the Congress, his party of four decades. Since then, Singh has explained that he was asked to resign by interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for reasons unknown to him.