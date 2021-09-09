10 injured amid BJP-CPI(M) clashes in Tripura; vehicles burnt

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Sep 09, 2021, 04:51 pm

Two days ago, similar clashes had broken out in two villages of Tripura's Sepahijala district.

At least ten people were injured, and several properties were destroyed as clashes broke out between the ruling BJP and the CPI(M) in Tripura Wednesday. Violence and arson were reported from four places, including in capital Agartala, which gutted two CPI(M) offices and burnt down several vehicles. This came two days after similar clashes broke out in two villages of Tripura's Sepahijala district.

Details

Preliminary reports on violence prepared: Police

The violence erupted at Udaipur in Gomati district, Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district, Hapania, and Agartala's Melarmath area. Preliminary reports into the violence have been prepared, a Tripura Police official told The Indian Express. "Around six vehicles, including three cars and a few motorcycles, were burnt in Agartala...Political party offices at Bishalgarh and Hapania were gutted. A party office at Udaipur also came under attack."

Clashes

Political party offices, media offices also targeted: Report

According to TIE, the CPI(M)'s state headquarters in Agartala, Sadar organizational district headquarters, and a local party office came under attack during the violence. Offices of local newspapers such as Pratibadi Kalam, CPI(M) mouthpiece Daily Desher Katha, and local TV channel PB 24 were also targeted during the violence. The police reportedly resorted to baton charge to bring the situation under control.

CPI(M)

CPI(M) blames BJP for violence; calls it 'attack on democracy'

Following the clashes, both parties traded charges at each other. The CPI(M) alleged that their cadres were attacked by BJP supporters while holding a roadblock at Udaipur. Terming the violence a "direct attack on democracy," Left Front convener Bijan Dhar said BJP supporters attacked their state headquarters and "damaged party documents...destroyed television sets and threatened us to stop our political activities."

Quote

'Why is BJP so terrified of the Opposition?' asks Yechury

On the reports of attacks at CPI(M) offices, the party's General Secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted, "Why is BJP so terrified of the Opposition? These attacks are reprehensible and must stop at once."

BJP

BJP blamed ex-CM Manik Sarkar for instigating CPI(M) cadres

Separately, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya denied any involvement of party workers in the violence. He claimed that seven BJP cadres, including women, were assaulted by CPI(M) activists. He alleged that CPI(M) leaders have been instigating violence in the state for the last few days. Referring to clashes in the Sepahijala district, he blamed ex-CM Manik Sarkar for instigating CPI(M) cadres to attack the BJP.

Development

6 injured Sepahijala clash

On Monday, six people were injured in two clashes between the BJP and the CPI(M) at Dhanpur and Bashpukur in Sepahijala. The clashes were triggered after BJP cadres blocked the way to a venue from where Sarkar was supposed to lead a rally. Reportedly, a BJP activist was injured and a local party office was damaged by CPI(M) supporters in that clash.