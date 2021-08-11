Tripura Police book TMC's Abhishek Banerjee for misbehaving with cops

Apart from Abhishek Banerjee, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu, MP Dola Sen, and TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh were also booked.

The Tripura Police on Wednesday booked Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee along with other party officials for allegedly misbehaving with cops. Just days before, 14 TMC workers had notably been arrested for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms in the Khowai district on Sunday, a day after TMC leaders had clashed with supporters of the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Here are more details.

Apart from Banerjee—the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee— Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu, MP Dola Sen, party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, were among those booked in a suo motu FIR. Reportedly, the TMC leaders have been booked for misbehaving with Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) and sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Khowai and preventing them from discharging their duty.

On Saturday, TMC members returning to Tripura's Agartala from Ambassa in Dhalai reportedly clashed with supporters of the BJP. The next day, 14 TMC workers were arrested allegedly for COVID-19 violations. They were granted bail by a court hours later. A group of TMC leaders—led by Basu and Sen—had then reached the Khowai Police station and Banerjee joined them later.

Banerjee, on the other hand, alleged that TMC workers were attacked by members of the BJP and later arrested. Last week, he had alleged that the BJP was choking democracy in Tripura. West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday dismissed the allegations as "drama."

Among those booked, TMC leader Subal Bhowmik reacted by saying, "We didn't create any obstruction in the duty of police officials on that day. 48 hours later, they booked us under Section 186." "These allegations are baseless and the police administration is being misused for political ends against TMC," Bhowmik was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.