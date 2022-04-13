Politics

Will Digvijaya Singh be arrested over Khargone violence remarks?

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 13, 2022, 09:58 pm 3 min read

Digvijaya Singh's tweet on Khargone violence has sparked a political storm in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh appeared to be in serious trouble after making remarks on social media concerning the Khargone violence. On Wednesday, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra termed his remarks as "communally sensitive" and hinted at police action against him. Singh's comments have sparked a political storm in the state.

Context Why does this story matter?

Khargone city was placed under curfew following the alleged stone-pelting incident during the Ram Navami procession parade, resulting in arson.

Singh sparked outrage after posting a photo of a man putting up saffron flags on a mosque's minarets and blamed it on the Khargone administration.

The image, which Singh later removed, was allegedly shot in Bihar, not Madhya Pradesh.

Arrests Over 100 arrested in Khargone violence

The recent violence in Khargone has resulted in the arrest of around 100 persons, CNN-News18 reported. About 89 of the arrested persons have already been sent to jail. Meanwhile, the state administration has formed a special tribunal led by a retired judge to examine public property damage and collect it from rioters implicated in similar incidents.

Comments What did the Home Minister say?

On Wednesday, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra indicated that Singh may be detained soon. Previously, Mishra accused Singh of spreading confusion by uploading the incorrect photo on social media, claiming that saffron flags were placed atop a mosque in Madhya Pradesh. "I am taking an opinion from legal experts. Legal action can be taken against Digvijaya Singh," warned Mishra.

FIRs Police linked Congress leader to 5 FIRs

So far, the police have linked the Singh to five cases, including one in Bhopal and four others in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, and Satna. However, Singh remained unmoved and went on to say that he will not stop voicing concerns about "communalism" even if one lakh FIRs are filed against him. "I will not regret speaking up," Singh reportedly said.

Details Political infighting following recent police case

The recent FIR lodged against Singh in Bhopal on Tuesday triggered infighting between him and MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Singh wrote to the Bhopal Police Commissioner, seeking a case against Chouhan on the basis of an old post. In the letter, Singh claimed that Chouhan had circulated a distorted video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 19, 2019.

Quote Singh's tweets part of conspiracy: MP CM

On the other hand, Chouhan said Singh's tweet on Khargone violence was a "conspiracy to spread religious frenzy in the state and to ignite communal riots in the state." Chouhan said that such actions will "not be tolerated."