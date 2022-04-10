Politics

'British will come to seek jobs,' says Punjab CM; slammed

'British will come to seek jobs,' says Punjab CM; slammed

Written by Abhishek Hari Apr 10, 2022, 11:38 pm 3 min read

Bhagwant Mann's call to 'stop brain drain' and a 'plan to attract foreigners to apply for jobs' was met with criticism.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's statements on Saturday about stopping the "brain drain" and a "plan to attract foreigners to apply for jobs" in the state drew sharp criticism. Slamming Mann, Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira asked him to focus on setting "our house in order first." AAP's Mann—who took charge of Punjab last month—earlier promised to bring several major reforms to the state.

Statement Mann appealed to youngsters to not go abroad

In a video he posted on Twitter, Mann appealed to youngsters to not go abroad—to "stop the brain drain." "Even this year, there's a possibility of three lakh children going abroad. Not just our children, Rs. 15 lakh also leaves the country per person. Give us some time. We will create such an environment that foreigners will come seeking jobs in Punjab," he said.

Quote 'We have to stop brain drain': CM

"You (the youngsters) have to stay here and serve the country. We have to stop 'brain drain'. Give us a chance. We are planning in such a way that Britishers will come here for jobs," CM Mann could be seen saying in the aforementioned video.

Congress leader's attack Khaira attacked the CM over his statements

Punjab Congress MLA Khaira lambasted Mann for his remarks on Twitter. "I really hope foreigners approach PB for jobs but before that, we have to set our house in order!" he tweeted, highlighting issues facing Punjab. "Ensure job opportunities for youth; maintain law and order; end corruption; depoliticize police and civil machinery; stop indebted farmers, laborers from committing suicide; and a just rule (sic)."

Issues Khaira also highlighted other important challenges

Referring to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit reviewing security in Punjab's border districts, Khaira also tweeted, "It's a big humiliation...if the Governor is to take stock of security... This is surrendering Punjab's rights to an...agent of the Centre! @BhagwantMann should immediately clarify his position on this latest attack on our autonomy." He also highlighted the issue of illegal mining in the state in another tweet.

Youth's response The statement drew criticism from Punjab's youth too

Moreover, Mann's remarks also drew criticism from Punjab's youngsters, who said he should address the issues the state is suffering from rather than fantasizing about "white people" coming to the state for employment. Several youngsters who spoke to NDTV said, "The youth has become victim to drug addiction and has been led to a dark path. Please focus on jobs and their welfare."