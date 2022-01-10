Was worried about Modi, contacted Punjab CM: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Was worried about Modi, contacted Punjab CM: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Saptak Datta Twitter Jan 10, 2022, 09:06 pm 2 min read

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she was worried if the Congress-ruled government in Punjab had mishandled the PM's security.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has revealed that she had contacted Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi because she was "worried" about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach. "When I saw on TV, I was worried about the PM to know if he was alright; if our government had not mishandled it," she told India Today. Congress is the ruling party in Punjab.

Context Why does this story matter?

On January 5, Modi had to cancel a rally in Punjab after he was stuck on a bridge for nearly 20 minutes because of protesters.

The event has sparked a dispute between Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Punjab's ruling Congress party; both accusing the other of foul play.

Both parties are set to face off in the upcoming Punjab and Uttar Pradesh elections.

Security breach Gandhi asks for probe into security breach

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi

Gandhi said the security breach issue should not be politicized and called for a probe. She defended tweets by certain Congress members asking PM Modi "how's the josh (zeal)?" saying the tweets predated the incident. "How's the josh?" is a famous line from the film Uri—based on the surgical strikes in retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack that had earned Modi praise.

Campaign 'BJP, SP not doing enough for women in UP'

(Photo credit: Twitter/@priyankagandhi)

Separately, Gandhi said the Congress party's "ladki hu, lad sakti hu" campaign in Uttar Pradesh is going door-to-door. She criticized the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) for not doing enough to address women's issues. "Rapes are happening every day in UP," she said. "The administration is not taking action against them. Women should have good participation in politics. We will bring change."

Identity politics BJP government in UP targeted Dalits: Gandhi

Further, Gandhi said that while religion and caste-based issues remain pertinent, other issues such as education should be prioritized. She said the Dalit community in Uttar Pradesh has been targeted by the BJP government. "Brahmins are also tortured and targeted from the time I have taken charge," she added. "I have not tried to stop any Brahmin politician."

Elections Punjab and UP Assembly elections in 2022

In Uttar Pradesh, elections for 403 Assembly seats will be conducted in seven phases: February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7. Punjab will hold a single-phase election on February 14 for 117 Assembly seats. The Congress aims to dethrone the BJP in UP and retain power in Punjab, where the AAP now poses a threat.