Amarinder Singh to float own party; may partner with BJP

Oct 02, 2021

Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh is set to float a new party.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is gearing up to launch his own political party, two weeks after he was ousted from the top post, sources told the media. The Congress leader's new party may even consider an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, a move that could significantly alter the political landscape of the state.

Details

It could be named Punjab Vikas Party

People familiar with the development said the new party will have leaders who stand against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, according to The Indian Express. It could be named Punjab Vikas Party (PVP), the sources added. There has notably been a bitter feud between Singh and Sidhu, and disagreements between their camps eventually led to the former's exit.

Quote

Leaders preparing Constitution of the new party

"The Constitution of the new party is being prepared... We have been discussing four names. For now, we have zeroed in on Punjab Vikas Party (PVP). There is a consensus on the name but it is not final yet," sources told The Indian Express.

Plan

Singh to meet G-23 leaders during next Delhi visit

Singh said he will meet G-23 leaders during his next visit to Delhi. "I am going to tell the G-23 to hit the field, to reach out to people rather than expressing concerns in social media (sic)." G-23 is a group of senior Congress leaders who have time and again expressed disappointment over the functioning of the party and its leadership.

Statement

Singh had said he would not stay in Congress

Earlier this week, Singh had met with Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah in Delhi, fueling speculation he may join the saffron party. He, however, later clarified the meet was to discuss the farm laws and farmers' protest. He also said he would not join any other party but would not stay in the Congress either.

Developments

Singh was replaced as Punjab CM last month

Singh was asked by the Congress leadership to quit as Punjab CM last month. He was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi who is considered close to Sidhu. However, days later, Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress president over some fresh appointments made by the Channi government, triggering a fresh crisis for the party. And, Punjab is set to go to the polls early next year.