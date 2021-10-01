'Blatant lies': Amarinder Singh hits back at Harish Rawat, Congress

Last updated on Oct 01, 2021, 06:46 pm

Amarinder Singh has hit back at Harish Rawat and the Congress party.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has hit back at his Congress party colleague Harish Rawat. Rawat, who is the party's Punjab affairs in-charge, had said that Singh seemed to be "under pressure" as he announced his decision to quit the Congress on Thursday. Singh was unceremoniously replaced as the Punjab CM last month. Here's more on this.

Context

What did Rawat say about Singh?

"Congress has always kept Captain Amarinder Singh and his family in high esteem," Rawat said, countering the former's claim of being humiliated by the party leadership. "Born out of his stubbornness, he was of the belief that he does not need any advice from anyone, including his own MLAs and Ministers and party leadership," he said about Singh.

Response

Shocked at the way Rawat is lying: Singh

Singh has reacted strongly to Rawat's claims, terming them "outrageous." He said the remarks were "clearly prompted by the pathetic situation the party now found itself in." "Rawat (had) told me...there was nothing in the works and even claimed he had not seen any letter sent by 43 MLAs. I am shocked at the blatant way in which he is now lying about this."

Quote

'The world saw the humiliation'

"The world saw the humiliation and the insult heaped on me, and yet Mr. Rawat is making claims to the contrary," Singh said. "If this was not humiliation, then what was it?"

Developments

Singh said he would quit Congress but won't join BJP

Singh had yesterday said he would quit the Congress party for insulting him, but would not join any other party. His recent meeting with Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah had triggered speculation about him joining that party. He, however, said the meet was to discuss the farm laws and the farmers' protest.

Background

Singh was replaced as CM last month

Singh was replaced as CM by Charanjit Singh Channi nearly two weeks ago. That move came after months of a bitter feud with fellow Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. Sidhu, who was appointed the Punjab Congress chief in July, sent his resignation letter to interim party chief Sonia Gandhi this week. The drama unfolds just months before the state goes to polls.