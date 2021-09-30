Not joining BJP, just leaving Congress: Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Sep 30, 2021, 01:29 pm

On leaving the Congress party, Amarinder Singh reportedly said that he cannot handle insult.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that he will not be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. Singh's statement comes a day after he held a meeting with Union Home Minister and BJP veteran Amit Shah. Further, Singh said he will be leaving the Indian National Congress, nearly two weeks after he resigned as the Punjab CM, citing differences with the party.

Details

'So far, I'm in Congress; will not remain in party'

Singh told NDTV, "So far I am in the Congress, but I will not remain in the Congress. I will not be treated in this manner." Sources informed the publication that Congress leaders Ambika Soni and Kamal Nath have been trying to placate Singh. However, the former Punjab CM remains adamant and has not even sought a meeting with interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Recent news

Singh met NSA Ajit Doval this morning

Notably, Singh met with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Thursday morning. However, the two reportedly discussed the Punjab border security situation along with the state's political crisis. After meeting Shah on Wednesday, Singh said they discussed the ongoing farmers' protest. Earlier, Singh said he had reached Delhi Tuesday to vacate the Kapurthala House for the new Punjab CM.

Resignation

Singh resigned after feud with Punjab Congress chief

Singh had resigned on September 18 in what is viewed as the culmination of a long-drawn feud with the then-Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. The day before—at a meeting of Congress MLAs—50 of 80 legislators had written to party chief Sonia Gandhi, asking her to replace Singh. Singh said he had been "humiliated three times by Congress leadership" and defended his track record.

Other developments

Sidhu resigns amid differences with Singh's replacement

Sidhu himself has resigned as the Punjab Congress chief amid reported differences with Charanjit Singh Channi, who replaced Singh as the state CM. However, Sidhu has reportedly been in talks with the party and will also meet Channi at 3 pm on Thursday. Sidhu was unhappy with certain government appointments made by Channi and the inclusion of "tainted" MLAs in the new Punjab Cabinet.