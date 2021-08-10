Businessmen come together to float new party in Punjab

An industrialists' body in Ludhiana has launched a new political party and named Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) Chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni as the outfit's chief ministerial face for the 2022 Punjab assembly elections. Representatives of various trade organizations including some Dalit bodies and women groups met under the chairmanship of Chaduni, a farmer leader from Haryana on Monday and launched the party.

The new party -- Bharatiya Aarthik Party (BAP) -- claims to represent farmers, traders, and laborers. Tarun Bawa, who heads a traders' association, was declared the founder national president of the newly formed outfit. Moreover, Chaduni, who has not joined the new party, was present on the stage when the announcement was made that he would be the CM face for the party.

Addressing the gathering, Chaduni said that the new party would work for the success of his Mission Punjab 2022. He said, "We have decided to contest on all the 117 seats in Punjab in the 2022 assembly elections." He claimed that farmers, traders, and laborers had faced constant neglect both at the hands of Congress and the BJP.

"No political party has so far declared or given any assurance on the issue of MSP demanded by farmers. The party will win a majority in the house and frame laws in the interests of farmers, traders, and laborers on their own strength," he said.

Chaduni had on Saturday decided to stay away from all meetings of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha after accusing some leaders of joint front spearheading the stir against the farm laws of discriminating against him and his supporters. Chaduni had, however, said that he will abide by the SKM's decisions as he does not want the ongoing farmers' agitation to be weakened in any way.

The SKM had last month suspended Chaduni, a key member of the outfit, for seven days for suggesting that Punjab farmer outfits involved in the stir against the Centre's farm laws should contest the assembly polls next year. The Times of India reported that the newly launched political party is the brainchild of Ludhiana-based business associations led by Bahadurke Textile and Knitwear Association (BTKA).