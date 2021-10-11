Lakhimpur Kheri: UP BJP distances itself from Union Minister's son

Written by Saurabh Das Mail Published on Oct 11, 2021, 07:48 pm

Ashish Mishra is among the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh is trying to distance itself from the controversy surrounding Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State (Home Affairs) Ajay Mishra. Mishra is among the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, where he allegedly mowed down a crowd of protesting farmers. The party had earlier been reluctant to condemn the incident.

Details

Not in politics to crush someone under SUV: BJP leader

Uttar Pradesh BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh

Swatantra Dev Singh, BJP's State President of Uttar Pradesh, recently slammed the Union Minister's son during a meeting with party cadres on Sunday. Singh said, "We are not in politics to crush someone under an SUV." The statement hints at a change in the party's stance toward the case as a UP Police probe also places Mishra at the scene of the crime.

Investigation

Mishra failed to back alibi with evidence: UP Police

UP Police arrested Ashish Mishra on Saturday.

Although Mishra had initially denied being a part of the three-vehicle convoy that crushed the farmers, his GPS location reportedly placed him near the crime scene. He was unable to present electronic evidence to back his alibi, wherein he claimed to be present at a wrestling venue. Officials are trying to ascertain Mishra's whereabouts between 2:30-3:30 pm on the day of the crime.

Background

What happened in Lakhimpur Kheri?

Eight people were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

On October 3, farmers were protesting central agricultural laws ahead of an event in the Union Minister's paternal village Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri. Mishra was allegedly headed to receive the wrestling event's chief guest, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. Later, a video emerged showing Mishra's convoy ramming into the protesting farmers. Eight people were killed in the incident and the ensuing clash.

Information

Mishra sent to 3-day police custody

Thirteen people, including Mishra, were named in an FIR in the case.

Mishra was placed under formal arrest on Saturday after authorities were pulled up by the Supreme Court for differential treatment. On Monday, he was sent to three-day police custody. The police had registered a case of murder, criminal conspiracy, rash driving, rioting, etc., on Tuesday. Thirteen people—including Mishra—have been named in the FIR. Two others—Luv Kush and Ashish Pandey—were arrested earlier Thursday.