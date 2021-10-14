Navjot Singh Sidhu to meet Congress leaders in Delhi today

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Oct 14, 2021, 12:43 pm

Navjot Singh Sidhu will meet senior Congress leaders in Delhi today.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will visit Delhi today to meet party general secretary KC Venugopal and Congress's Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat. The meet was announced by Rawat in a tweet on Tuesday. Today's meeting holds significance as it comes after much drama in the party's state unit and ahead of the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. Here's more on this.

Details

Meeting being held to discuss 'organizational matters'

Rawat had tweeted that the meeting is behind held to discuss "certain organizational matters" regarding the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. It would take place at Venugopal's office at 6 pm today, he added. "Sh. Navjot Singh Sidhu, President Punjab Congress will be meeting me and Sh. Venugopal ji for discussion on certain organizational matters," his tweet read.

Information

Grateful to party leadership, but won't compromise: Sidhu

A day before the Delhi meeting, Sidhu had said he is grateful to the Congress high command for supporting him. He, however, reiterated that he will not make compromises. "I will always be grateful to them. But how can I move forward by making compromises?"

Context

First such meet since Sidhu's abrupt resignation letter

This marks the first meeting between Sidhu and senior Congress leaders since September 28, when he had posted his resignation letter on social media. The abrupt resignation triggered a fresh crisis for the party which was already struggling to check the infighting in its Punjab unit. He, however, decided to stay on after holding discussions with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Information

Meet comes ahead of CWC discussion on elections

The meeting also comes ahead of a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting which will take place later this week. In that meeting, upcoming Assembly elections in five states including Punjab, will be discussed.

Crisis

Congress facing crisis in Punjab for several months

The Congress has been facing a crisis in its Punjab unit for the past several months. Sidhu resigned last month after earlier setting the stage for party stalwart Captain Amarinder Singh's exit as the CM. The Punjab Congress chief then expressed disappointment over some key appointments by new CM Channi's government. Reports suggest there are still disagreements between the two and discussions are ongoing.