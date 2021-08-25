Government giving assets to private sector at throwaway prices: Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot lashed out at the Centre on Wednesday over its asset monetization program, saying the central government should help the poor and the middle class instead of giving away the assets created in the past 70 years to the private sector at throwaway prices. The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister also accused the BJP of misleading people and doing divisive politics.

Sachin Pilot

Centre should help poor, middle-class people: Pilot

"The government should help poor and middle-class people instead of handing over the assets of the country to select people," he said. He claimed that the Centre wants to give the assets, be it railways, airports, or big institutions, to its acquaintances at throwaway prices. He further said despite the rise in fuel prices and unemployment, Union ministers are taking out Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

Oxygen shortage

'Second wave saw oxygen shortage, but ministers are seeking blessings'

"The price of petrol is above Rs. 105, a gas cylinder is for Rs. 900, there are no jobs, lakhs of people have died due to coronavirus. There was an oxygen shortage during the second wave of the pandemic but still, the ministers are seeking blessings," he said. He was interacting with reporters during his visit to the Dausa district of Rajasthan.

Zila Parishad elections

Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti elections to be held this week

During his Dausa visit, the Congress leader exuded confidence that the Congress would win the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. The elections will be held in Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur, and Sirohi districts. Polling will be held in three phases on August 26, August 29, and September 1, and counting of votes will take place on September 4 at district headquarters.

Quote

Pilot also mentioned government's sheer 'obstinacy' on the farm laws

Notably, on Tuesday, hitting out at the Centre over the farm laws, Pilot had said that it's been nine months since these legislations were introduced but the government refuses to let go of its "obstinacy."

Congress

Rahul Gandhi had also criticized Centre's National Monetization Pipeline

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Centre over the National Monetization Pipeline, saying that the Narendra Modi government is selling what Congress had built over 75 years. Several Congress leaders also described Centre's infrastructure monetization plan as "legalized loot and organized plunder," alleging that the invaluable public assets created over decades are being handed over to a chosen few.

Information

Finance Minister unveiled National Monetization Pipeline on Monday

Notably, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the National Monetization Pipeline (NMP) on Monday that included unlocking value by involving private companies across infrastructure sectors—from passenger trains and railway stations to airports, roads, and stadiums.