After Congress leader Anand Sharma criticized his party's alliance with the Indian Secular Front (ISF) for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, fellow party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury delivered a stinging response. In a display of internal strife, Sharma had on Monday criticized Chowdhury, the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee President, for his endorsement of the Congress-ISF alliance. Here's all that happened.

"Congress' alliance with parties like ISF and other such forces militates against the core ideology of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism," Sharma had tweeted, "These issues need to be approved by the CWC (Congress Working Committee)." "Congress cannot be selective in fighting communalists but must do so in all its manifestations, irrespective of religion and color," he added.

Congress cannot be selective in fighting communalists but must do so in all its manifestations, irrespective of religion and colour. The presence and endorsement West Bengal PCC President is painful and shameful, he must clarify. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) March 1, 2021

Chowdhury wrote in a series of tweets, "CPI(M)-led Left Front is leading the secular alliance in West Bengal of which Congress is an integral part. We are determined to defeat BJP's communal and divisive politics and an autocratic regime." He said the Congress has its full share of seats and the Left Front is allocating seats to the ISF from its share.

Chowdhury wrote, "Your choice to call the decision of CPM-led front 'communal' is only serving the polarising agenda of BJP." "Those who are committed to fighting against the BJP's venomous communalism should support the Congress and campaign for the party in five states rather than attempting to undermine the party by remarks in tune with the BJP's agenda," he added.

Chowdhury further said, "Would urge a select group of distinguished Congressmen to rise above always seeking personal comfort spots and stop wasting time singing praises of PM. They owe a duty to strengthen the party and not undermine the tree that nurtured them."

