BJP's Yatra amid price rise, border threats beyond comprehension: Pilot

Pilot alleged that the BJP never did anything positive as the opposition party in Rajasthan in the last two-and-a-half years

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said it is beyond comprehension that the BJP is seeking people's blessings through "Jan Ashirwad Yatra" when the prices of petrol and diesel have crossed Rs. 100-mark and China and Pakistan are "attacking" India at its borders. He alleged that the BJP never did anything positive as the opposition party in Rajasthan in the last two-and-a-half years.

Visit

Congress will win in all six districts: Pilot

The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan also exuded confidence that the Congress will win in all six districts where Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections will be held starting Thursday. Pilot, who came to Jodhpur to visit Congress MLA Hemaram Choudhary's family following the demise of his brother, was speaking to reporters at Jodhpur Circuit House before heading back to Jaipur.

Condition

Pilot wondered what 'ashirwad' BJP is seeking in such times

The Congress leader wondered what "ashirwad" (blessings) the BJP is seeking from people when the prices of petrol and diesel have crossed Rs. 100-mark, the price of cooking gas cylinder has surpassed Rs. 800. In addition, the country faced a "pathetic" situation during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and "China and Pakistan are attacking the country at borders."

Details

Thirty-nine newly inducted Union ministers are undertaking 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras'

"They (BJP) are seeking the public's blessings in such a situation, this is beyond comprehension," Pilot said. Notably, thirty-nine newly inducted and elevated Union ministers belonging to the BJP are undertaking "Jan Ashirwad Yatras" to cover 212 Lok Sabha constituencies and travel over 19,567 km to reach out to people and tell them about the government's achievements.

Other details

Pilot also mentioned government's sheer 'obstinacy' on the farm laws

On the farm laws, Pilot said it's been nine months since these legislations were introduced but the government refuses to let go of its "obstinacy." "The government threatens and arrests farmers, but you will never talk of justice. This is sheer obstinacy and such obstinacy is not a good sign for democracy," he said.