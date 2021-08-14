Congress demands MHRC inquiry into death of militant in encounter

The militant was shot dead in an encounter with the police at his home in Mawlai

The opposition Congress has demanded an inquiry by the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) to ascertain the facts behind the "encounter-style" killing of a dreaded militant by the police. Former general secretary of the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) Cheristerfied Thangkhiew who had surrendered in 2018 was shot dead in an encounter with the police at his home in Mawlai in Shillong.

Allegations

Serious allegations are being raised by the citizens: Congress Secretary

He was shot dead in the early hours of Friday, three days after the HNLC triggered an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast behind a busy market area of the city. "Serious allegations are being raised by the citizens on the police operation which resulted in the death of a surrendered militant," Congress secretary and former minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said in a statement.

View

Encounter-style death has sparked public outcry and debates: Lyngdoh

"An independent inquiry conducted by the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission is necessary to ascertain the actual facts from both the police and the victim's family," she added. "This may not be impartial in the view of the members of the public," she said, adding that the "encounter-style" death has sparked public outcry and debates on the style of handling the sensitive matter.

Incident

HNLC had owned up to the IED blast on Tuesday

Terming the incident as "unfortunate," the Congress leader said, "This incident should not distract us from the heinous attack carried out by the HNLC on innocent citizens and the Meghalaya Police must arrest any accused according to the law." The HNLC had owned up to the IED blast in the city on Tuesday in which two persons, including a woman, were injured.

Attack

A heavy IED went off in Khliehriat last month

Last month, a heavy IED went off at a police barrack in Khliehriat injuring one police personnel and damaging buildings. The former militant's involvement in the recent IED attack in the state capital is under investigation and he is suspected to be the mastermind of the sporadic IED attacks since his surrender in 2018, an official said.

Investigation

HNLC workers were reportedly involved in the incident

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Director General of Police R Chandranathan said that investigations into the serial IED blasts in the state have revealed the involvement of drug addicts and over-ground workers of the outlawed HNLC to carry out their nefarious activities. He said the police have identified over 30 over-ground workers who are sympathizers for the activities of the insurgent outfit.