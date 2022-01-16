Delhi: Involvement of Pakistan's ISI suspected after recovery of IED

The Delhi Police reportedly suspects the involvement of Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) after explosives were recovered from the Ghazipur area on Friday. The ISI planted the IED the Ghazipur Flower Market using its sleeper cells, sources informed India Today. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police conducted several raids across Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) to no avail.

Authorities had found 1.5 kilograms of explosive material at the Ghazipur marketplace less than two weeks before Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.

Pakistan's suspected involvement also comes at a time when tensions with the neighbor have been running high.

Pakistan has reportedly been sending arms, ammunition, as well as drugs, across the border into Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir through drones.

The police reportedly looked through CCTV footage in the area, however, no major clue was found, sources told India Today. They reportedly suspect that the IEDs transferred to Punjab had not been completely recovered. These may have made their way to Delhi. The probe has been expanded to the nearby Ghaziabad and adjoining areas in Uttar Pradesh.

On Friday, the police received a call at 10 am about a suspicious item at the flower market and found an explosive inside an iron box. Officials then rushed to the spot, dug a pit, and carried out a controlled explosion. The bomb had been dropped off by a purported customer who reached the market around 9:30 am on a scooter, the police suspect.

The same day, an IED was found hidden inside a bag on the Attari-Bachiwind road in Punjab's Amritsar. The bag also contained Rs. 1 lakh cash in Indian currency. A probe is underway and the police are on high alert as the state is set to go to poll on February 14. Notably, the Uttar Pradesh elections will also commence from February 10.