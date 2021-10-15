Police officer flags security loopholes at Punjab CM's son's wedding

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Oct 15, 2021, 12:11 am

CM Channi's son Navjit Singh married Simrandheer Kaur at a Gurdwara in Mohali on Sunday.

A senior police officer pointed out several security loopholes at the wedding function of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's son on Sunday. In a letter to the state's Director General of Police, the officer highlighted many shortfalls in security arrangements, including "drunk cops" at the event. Notably, CM Channi's son Navjit Singh married Simrandheer Kaur at a Gurdwara in Mohali on Sunday.

Details

What were the security loopholes pointed out by the officer?

In his letter, the officer spoke about "weak checking" at the main gate of the venue, due to which many "armed employees" entered unchecked. The letter said no one was at the gate when the CM arrived at the venue to identify the guests. The personnel deployed at the entry gates also left their duty points before the end of the event, it added.

Information

No CCTV was installed to monitor VIPs: Letter

The letter stated that no CCTV cameras were installed to monitor and identify the VIPs and "special guests" while they arrived at the venue. "Anyone can enter the venue in the guise of a VIP this way," the letter added.

Alcohol

Letter accused cops of consuming alcohol at wedding

The letter alleged some uniformed Punjab cops were consuming alcohol at the wedding. Some security personnel entrusted with the CM's security were also reportedly drunk. One cop had also reached close to the CM after crossing the security cordon in an inebriated condition. Drunk police officers were also found entering the pre-wedding "sangeet function" at Mohali's Arista resort on October 8 to click photos.

Information

Four cops suspended: Report

Four cops have been suspended so far for the negligence of duty. They include Inspector Sukhbir Singh and constables Jaskaran Singh, Darshan Singh, and Satbir. They were all posted outside the sangeet venue. The constables were suspended for entering the function after consuming alcohol.

Letter

Commandos posted with CM were busy watching videos: Letter

According to the letter, commandos posted in the CM's security were seen busy "watching videos on their phones." It alleged that women personnel deployed in civil dress were seen enjoying the festivities rather than performing their duty. Separately, the sight of a gazetted rank officer touching the feet of a minister had also sparked a controversy.

Wedding

Top Congress leaders attended wedding, except Sidhu

Channi's son Navjit Singh married Simrandheer Kaur at a gurudwara in Mohali on October 10. Several top Congress leaders attended the wedding, including the party's Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat. Others who were in attendance include MPs, MLAs, councilors, common party workers, among others. However, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu did not attend the function as he headed to the Vaishno Devi shrine.