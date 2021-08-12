Opposition takes out protest march against government

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the voice of people was crushed in the House

Leaders of several opposition parties on Thursday took out a protest march in Delhi against the government on several issues, including Pegasus and alleged manhandling of MPs in Rajya Sabha, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying the voice of people was "crushed" in the House. Top leaders of several opposition parties met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Meeting

Protest comes amid charges of manhandling of opposition leaders

After meeting in the chamber of Kharge, they walked in protest from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk. Those who attended the meeting included Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Kharge, Sanjay Raut, Manoj Jha, and other opposition leaders. The protest comes a day after the passage of bills in Rajya Sabha amid charges of manhandling of opposition leaders.

Protest

Voice of 70 percent of people was crushed: Gandhi

The protesting MPs carried placards and banners against the government that read "Stop the murder of democracy" and "We demand repeal of anti farmers' laws." "The Parliament session is over. Frankly, as far as 60 percent of the country is concerned, there was no Parliament session as the voice of 70 percent of people was crushed, humiliated," Gandhi told reporters.

Allegations

MPs were neither manhandled nor beaten: Pralhad Joshi

"On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha MPs were physically beaten," he charged. He said the opposition was not allowed to speak inside Parliament and "this is nothing short of murder of democracy." Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had termed as "totally false" the opposition's allegations that marshals manhandled their MPs and said one can check facts from the CCTV footage.