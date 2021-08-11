Venkaiah Naidu expresses anguish over ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Referring to Tuesday's events, Naidu said he struggled to find a provocation or reason for the low in the "August House"

Expressing deep anguish over some opposition MPs climbing on the table in the House, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said he couldn't sleep because of the sacrilege in the "temple of democracy." Referring to Tuesday's events, Naidu said he struggled to find a provocation or reason for the low in the "August House."

Democracy

Parliament is regarded as the temple of democracy: Naidu

"Parliament, the apex legislature of the country is regarded as the temple of democracy," he said. "The table area where the officers and reporters of the House, the secretary-general, and the presiding officer are seated is considered the holy sanctum sanctorum of the House," an emotional Naidu said as the Rajya Sabha assembled for the day.

Quote

'House is being subjected to sacrilege since commencement of session'

"I rise in deep anguish to place on record the way this August House is being subjected to sacrilege and that too propelled by a sense of competition among some sections of the House since the commencement of this monsoon session," Naidu said.

Scenes

Opposition MPs had indulged in unruly behavior on Tuesday

There were ugly scenes in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday as opposition MPs climbed on the officials' table, waved black cloth, and threw files when the House began a discussion on the farmers' protest against new reform laws. Several MPs stood on the table where the parliamentary staff sits right below the chair, while others crowded around it shouting anti-government slogans.

Farm laws

MPs sought withdrawal of the controversial farm laws

A few members squatted on the table for over one and a half hours during which proceedings were adjourned multiple times. No sooner was a discussion on the farmers' issues called, MPs belonging to opposition parties including the Congress and the TMC trooped into the Well shouting slogans seeking withdrawal of the controversial farm reform legislations.

Information

Some MPs also posted videos of incident on social media

Naidu also expressed his concern at some MPs shooting the "sad moments of sacrilege" in the House and posting them on social media. Naidu asked the members to seriously reflect on what happened on Tuesday and explore remedies if any.

Incident

Don't know why RS TV didn't show the incident: Naidu

"Failure to explore remedies would certainly render our parliamentary democracy irrelevant," he said. Naidu said "some people" had complained that Rajya Sabha TV didn't broadcast what happened in the House on Tuesday. "I don't know why Rajya Sabha TV is not showing. This can be shown. I have no problem," he said. As opposition members kept raising slogans, proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon.