After chaotic Monsoon Session, Lok Sabha adjourned indefinitely

The Monsoon Session of Parliament has notably seen repeated disruptions amid Opposition's protests.

The Lok Sabha, the Lower House in India's bicameral Parliament, was adjourned sine die (indefinitely) on Wednesday two days ahead of schedule. The development comes amid repeated disruptions during the Monsoon Session of Parliament over protests by the Opposition. Opposition parties have taken on the central government over multiple issues, particularly the Pegasus surveillance scandal. Here are more details.

Lok Sabha adjourned soon after it convened today

The Lok Sabha was earlier scheduled to convene till August 13. The House was adjourned as soon as it met for the day. Earlier, the Press and Public Relations Wing of the Lok Sabha Secretariat had notified that Speaker Om Birla will address the press at noon. Notably, the Lok Sabha had cleared the OBC Bill on Tuesday.

Before being adjourned, Lok Sabha paid tribute to deceased MPs

At the time the Speaker adjourned the Lok Sabha indefinitely, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House. Before being adjourned, the House had also paid tributes to four former members of Parliament who died recently. Lok Sabha MPs had stood in silence for a brief while on Wednesday to honor the departed MPs.

Monsoon Session peppered with Opposition's protests

The Opposition has launched stringent protests against the Centre over the Pegasus controversy. The Monsoon Session has witnessed daily disruptions over Pegasus since it commenced on July 19. The Opposition has also been staging demonstrations against a fuel price hike and in support of the farmers' protest against new agricultural laws. Amid these protests, the government has managed to rush several bills through Parliament.

Rajya Sabha also adjourned till noon

Incidentally, the Rajya Sabha (the Upper House) was also adjourned till 12 pm. Addressing the House, Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu said the sacredness of the House was "destroyed" on Tuesday, referring to the Opposition's protests. Members of the Opposition had climbed atop tables, creating a ruckus, said Naidu, who is reportedly planning to take action against the concerned MPs.