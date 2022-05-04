India

Lalitpur: Cop rapes rape survivor who went to file complaint

13-year-old UP girl was allegedly raped by cop at police station when she went to file rape case.

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur, a 13-year-old teen was allegedly raped by the Station House Officer (SHO) of a police station where she had gone to complain against her rapists, PTI reported. The now-suspended SHO, who was absconding, has been arrested from Prayagraj. The police said three other accused were also arrested, adding the FIR was registered against five people.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Lalitpur incident exposes women's safety issues in Uttar Pradesh.

The state earned a dubious reputation for registering the second-highest number of rape cases in the country after Rajasthan, according to the National Crime Records Bureau's 2020 data.

In 2020, Rajasthan recorded 5,310 rape cases, while UP came in second with 2,769 cases, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 2,339 and Maharashtra with 2,061 cases.

FIR Four men took teen to Bhopal, gang-raped her

The teen was allegedly raped by four men who lured and took her to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on April 22, stated the FIR lodged by the girl's father on Tuesday. The four men reportedly gang-raped her in Bhopal for four days. She was back to her village by the same men who allegedly dropped her off at the aforementioned police station before fleeing.

Accused SHO called teen to record statement against rapists

When she was dropped off by the four men, the SHO handed the teen over to her aunt and asked her to come to the police station again the next day for recording a statement. However, when the girl and her aunt went the next day, the accused SHO allegedly took her inside a room in the police station and raped her, officials said.

NGO intervention SHO charged under POCSO Act

Later, the girl reportedly approached Childline NGO and narrated the whole incident during counseling. The NGO reached out to Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pathak, following which the FIR was registered on Tuesday. Lalitpur Police charged the SHO with rape and under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The girl's aunt was also named in the FIR as an accused.

Criticism Congress, Samajwadi Party slam Yogi Adityanath government

Opposition parties such as the Congress and the Samajwadi Party have attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the Lalitpuri incident. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the alleged rape incident showed "how genuine law and order reforms are being suppressed in the noise of bulldozers". Questioning women's safety, Samajwadi Party asked where should "daughters go" and "whom to trust" in this government.

Twitter Post Here's what Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted

ललितपुर में एक 13 साल की बच्ची के साथ गैंगरेप और फिर शिकायत लेकर जाने पर थानेदार द्वारा बलात्कार की घटना दिखाती है कि "बुलडोजर" के शोर में कानून व्यवस्था के असल सुधारों को कैसे दबाया जा रहा है।



अगर महिलाओं के लिए थाने ही सुरक्षित नहीं होंगे तो वो शिकायत लेकर जाएंगी कहां?...1/3 pic.twitter.com/4QWrmRS9SP — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 4, 2022

Twitter Post Samajwadi Party attacks Adityanath government

यूपी में अपराधी बेखौफ, असुरक्षित थाना!



योगी जी की पुलिस का ये कैसा कारनामा?



ललितपुर में सामने आई एक और हृदय विदारक घटना, चोरी के आरोप में महिला को दिया गया थर्ड डिग्री। महिला दरोगा और सिपाही पर बंधक बनाकर पीटने का आरोप । महिलाओं के साथ पुलिस का ये कैसा रवैया ?



हो कार्रवाई। pic.twitter.com/n3c7UwMToO — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) May 4, 2022