Prophet row: Naveen Kumar Jindal claims family is in danger
Days after being expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Prophet remarks, Naveen Kumar Jindal has claimed that his family is in danger of being attacked by the Islamic fundamentalists. Voicing his fear on Twitter, Jindal wrote, "I humbly request all not to share any information about me and my family with anyone...people are posting my residential address...(translated from Hindi)."
- The development comes after Nupur Sharma and Jindal's controversial comments received considerable criticism on social media and from Arab countries.
- The issue triggered protests and violence across several cities on Friday prompting the police to arrest several protesters and leading to the internet being suspended.
- Complaints have been filed calling for Sharma and Jindal's arrest, while both claiming to have received death threats.
Urging the Delhi Police to take action, Jindal shared a screenshot of the number from which he claimed to have received threats. Meanwhile, the Bhiwandi police in Maharashtra's Thane summoned Jindal to appear before it on Wednesday to record his statement. Jindal was expelled from the party after the BJP acted against former spokesperson Nupur Sharma and him for their comments on the Prophet.
मेरा सभी से पुनः विनम्र निवेदन है कि मेरी और मेरे परिवार के सदस्यों की किसी भी प्रकार की जानकारी किसी से भी साझा ना करें। मेरे निवेदन करने पर भी कई लोगों मेरे निवास का पता सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर रहे है।— Naveen Kumar Jindal 🇮🇳 (@naveenjindalbjp) June 11, 2022
क्योंकि इस्लामिक कट्टरपंथियों से मेरे परिवार की जान को खतरा है।
अभी अभी मेरे और मेरे परिवार के सदस्यों की हत्या करने की धमकियाँ मिली है धमकी देने वाले ने हमको सुबह 11:38 बजे +918986133931 इस नम्बर से फ़ोन किया है। मैंने पुलिस नियंत्रण कक्ष को तुरंत सूचित कर दिया है @DCPEastDelhi @CPDelhi @LtGovDelhi तुरंत संज्ञान लें। pic.twitter.com/WP2ZdHReX7— Naveen Kumar Jindal 🇮🇳 (@naveenjindalbjp) June 11, 2022
On Sunday, Jindal retweeted a post by BJP leader Gaurav Goel alleging that hand grenades had been found a few kilometers away from the former's residence. Goel had tweeted, "Hand grenade found in New Delhi which has been defused by NSG. Naveen Jindal is also living nearby. I request the Home Ministry of India to protect his life and liberty (sic)."
After facing criticism from various quarters, the BJP had on Sunday (June 5) suspended Sharma for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad. It also expelled its Delhi unit's media in-charge, Naveen Kumar Jindal. The party had also issued a statement clarifying its stand on the issue. "BJP is strictly against any ideology that insults any sect or religion," the statement read.