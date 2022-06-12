India

Prophet row: Naveen Kumar Jindal claims family is in danger

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 12, 2022, 03:23 pm 2 min read

Former BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal claims his family is in danger of being attacked by Islamic fundamentalists.

Days after being expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Prophet remarks, Naveen Kumar Jindal has claimed that his family is in danger of being attacked by the Islamic fundamentalists. Voicing his fear on Twitter, Jindal wrote, "I humbly request all not to share any information about me and my family with anyone...people are posting my residential address...(translated from Hindi)."

Context Why does this story matter?

The development comes after Nupur Sharma and Jindal's controversial comments received considerable criticism on social media and from Arab countries.

The issue triggered protests and violence across several cities on Friday prompting the police to arrest several protesters and leading to the internet being suspended.

Complaints have been filed calling for Sharma and Jindal's arrest, while both claiming to have received death threats.

Statement Jindal summoned by Bhiwadi police

Urging the Delhi Police to take action, Jindal shared a screenshot of the number from which he claimed to have received threats. Meanwhile, the Bhiwandi police in Maharashtra's Thane summoned Jindal to appear before it on Wednesday to record his statement. Jindal was expelled from the party after the BJP acted against former spokesperson Nupur Sharma and him for their comments on the Prophet.

Twitter Post Check out Jindal's tweet

मेरा सभी से पुनः विनम्र निवेदन है कि मेरी और मेरे परिवार के सदस्यों की किसी भी प्रकार की जानकारी किसी से भी साझा ना करें। मेरे निवेदन करने पर भी कई लोगों मेरे निवास का पता सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर रहे है।



क्योंकि इस्लामिक कट्टरपंथियों से मेरे परिवार की जान को खतरा है। — Naveen Kumar Jindal 🇮🇳 (@naveenjindalbjp) June 11, 2022

Twitter Post Jindal shares screenshot of the number

Tweet Hand grenade reportedly found near Jindal's house

On Sunday, Jindal retweeted a post by BJP leader Gaurav Goel alleging that hand grenades had been found a few kilometers away from the former's residence. Goel had tweeted, "Hand grenade found in New Delhi which has been defused by NSG. Naveen Jindal is also living nearby. I request the Home Ministry of India to protect his life and liberty (sic)."

BJP statement BJP suspends Nupur Sharma, expels Naveen Kumar Jindal

After facing criticism from various quarters, the BJP had on Sunday (June 5) suspended Sharma for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad. It also expelled its Delhi unit's media in-charge, Naveen Kumar Jindal. The party had also issued a statement clarifying its stand on the issue. "BJP is strictly against any ideology that insults any sect or religion," the statement read.