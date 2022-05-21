Politics

Congress doesn't want to be big daddy, Rahul Gandhi clarifies

Written by Abhishek Hari May 21, 2022

Clarifying his earlier comment, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress is in no way “superior” to the other Opposition parties. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@RahulGandhi)

Several opposition parties reportedly got upset with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remark at the party's Udaipur Chintan Shiver that only the Congress alone can fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) because regional parties lack ideology and a centralized approach. Gandhi has now taken a more nuanced stance while clarifying that his comments were misinterpreted and he doesn't regard Congress as "the big daddy".

Context Why does this story matter?

The clarification comes after political strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday wrote a critique of the Congress, the party he almost joined last month.

He declared the party's recent Chintan Shivir or brainstorming session on a revival plan before the 2024 elections a "failure."

Kishor's comments are being considered as a forecast, predicting an "impending electoral rout" for the Congress in the upcoming state elections.

Statement Rahul's clarification in London

Gandhi issued his clarification during the 'Ideas for India conference' in London on Friday. He said that the Congress is not "superior" to any other Opposition party. He stated that all parties are fighting the same battle, but added that the "ideological battle that is taking place is between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Congress over having the right national vision."

Rahul Gandhi The battle in India isn't political: Gandhi

Gandhi stated that the battle in India isn't a political one between different political parties. "We are now fighting the institutional structure of the Indian state which is being captured by an organization (RSS)...the only way for us is to go to the large mass of the Indian people. And that isn't just the Congress...that is for all Opposition parties," he asserted.

Gandhi's defense Congress losing elections due to polarization and BJP's media dominance

Gandhi also claimed that the Congress was losing elections due to polarization and the BJP's media dominance. He stated that Congress must consider an organizational system that is much more accessible to the general public. "And we've to think of large-scale mass movements on issues like unemployment, price rises, regional issues, and we've to coordinate with our friends in the Opposition," he said.

Gandhi's acceptance RSS built a structure that has penetrated into masses: Gandhi

Gandhi also appealed to build mass structures aggressively like the RSS. "Also, there is another thing which one has to accept... RSS has built a structure that has penetrated into the masses. And the Opposition parties and the Congress need to build such structures for...the 60-70% of people who don't vote for the BJP, and we need to do it together," he stated.

Earlier statement What did Rahul Gandhi exactly say at Chintan Shivir?

"They (regional parties) have different approaches and belong to some castes. They don't represent everyone," Gandhi said in his closing remarks at the Chintan Shivir last week. "BJP will talk about the Congress, its leaders, and workers, but won't talk about regional parties. Because they know that regional parties cannot defeat the BJP because they don't have an ideology," he added.