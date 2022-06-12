India

J&K: 3 LeT terrorists killed in overnight encounter in Pulwama

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 12, 2022, 12:39 pm 2 min read

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter at the Drabgam area of Pulwama.

In an overnight encounter with security forces, three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in the Pulwama district of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), the police said on Sunday. One of them was identified as Junaid Sheergojri, involved in the killing of Reyaz Ahmad Thoker, a J&K Police officer, on May 13. The two others were identified as Fazil Nazir Bhat and Irfan Ahmad Malik.

The encounter broke out around 6:55 pm on Saturday in Pulwama's Drabgam area after the security forces launched a cordon and search operation. All three were locals and connected with the LeT outfit, the police said. One of the terrorists was killed before the night fell. Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said the other two were eliminated early on Sunday morning.

Kumar said that the police have also recovered incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including two AK 47 rifles and one pistol, from the terrorists. On Saturday, one Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed in an encounter in South Kashmir's Kulgam district. Earlier on June 7, one terrorist was killed in an encounter in Shopian, and two LeT terrorists were killed in Kupwara's Chaktaras Kandi area.