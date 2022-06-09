Moose Wala killing: Sharpshooter arrested for conducting recce, supplying weapons
Keshav, a sharpshooter was among eight suspects arrested by Bathinda police on Tuesday in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. Keshav is charged with providing the assassins with weapons. On May 29, the accused was spotted with Sandeep Singh, alias Kekda. Sandeep Singh had taken a picture with the singer-turned-politician minutes before his assassination, and was arrested by the Punjab Police earlier.
- Moose Wala's killing has brought gang wars in Punjab to the fore.
- Goldy Brar, whose real name is Satinder Singh, claimed that he and Lawrence Bishnoi had planned Moose Wala's assassination because of the singer's involvement in the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera and Brar's cousin Gurlal Brar.
- The Bambiha gang, run by Lucky Patial, had claimed responsibility for Middukhera's murder.
On May 29, Sandeep Singh assisted Keshav in conducting a recce of Moose Wala's residence and surrounding areas. Chetan, Keshav's associate, was also caught by the police and has been arrested. Sidhu Moose Wala, who had fought last Punjab Assembly polls on the Congress ticket, was killed with 30 rounds of AN-94 Russian assault rifle bullets (Avtomat Nikonova model 1994) on May 29.
Gangster Bishnoi, who is lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail since last year, has been sent to five-day police custody. On Wednesday, the Delhi Police told reporters that Bishnoi is the mastermind in Moose Wala killing. The police had apprehended 30-year-old Bishnoi from Tihar's cell number eight in connection with a 2021 case involving gun smuggling.
Earlier, SSP Mansa, Gaurav Toora, said the Punjab Police had got several leads, based on which two gangsters had been brought on production warrants and one arrested. According to him, the police were sure that an organized gang was involved in the killing of Moose Wala. "We are interrogating them to get better leads and find the actual perpetrators," he reportedly stated.
As per officials, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been interrogating the accused which pointed toward the Bishnoi gang. The process to bring the gangster from Delhi to Punjab will be initiated through a local court after his remand with the Delhi Police ends. Meanwhile, the SIT is trying to identify the assailants who carried out the attack to generate more leads.
Sidhu Moose Wala ran for Punjab assembly on a Congress ticket from Mansa earlier this year, but lost to AAP candidate Vijay Singla by a margin of 63,000 votes. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recently dismissed Vijay Singla from the cabinet over allegations of corruption.