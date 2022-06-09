India

Moose Wala killing: Sharpshooter arrested for conducting recce, supplying weapons

Written by Abhishek Hari Jun 09, 2022, 01:09 pm 3 min read

On May 29, Sandeep Singh assisted Keshav in conducting a recce of Moose Wala's residence and surrounding areas.

Keshav, a sharpshooter was among eight suspects arrested by Bathinda police on Tuesday in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. Keshav is charged with providing the assassins with weapons. On May 29, the accused was spotted with Sandeep Singh, alias Kekda. Sandeep Singh had taken a picture with the singer-turned-politician minutes before his assassination, and was arrested by the Punjab Police earlier.

Context Why does this story matter?

Moose Wala's killing has brought gang wars in Punjab to the fore.

Goldy Brar, whose real name is Satinder Singh, claimed that he and Lawrence Bishnoi had planned Moose Wala's assassination because of the singer's involvement in the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera and Brar's cousin Gurlal Brar.

The Bambiha gang, run by Lucky Patial, had claimed responsibility for Middukhera's murder.

Reason Keshav conducted recee of late singer's residence on May 29

Chetan, Keshav's associate, was also caught by the police and has been arrested. Sidhu Moose Wala, who had fought last Punjab Assembly polls on the Congress ticket, was killed with 30 rounds of AN-94 Russian assault rifle bullets (Avtomat Nikonova model 1994) on May 29.

Investigation Bishnoi mastermind in Moose Wala killing: Delhi Police

Gangster Bishnoi, who is lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail since last year, has been sent to five-day police custody. On Wednesday, the Delhi Police told reporters that Bishnoi is the mastermind in Moose Wala killing. The police had apprehended 30-year-old Bishnoi from Tihar's cell number eight in connection with a 2021 case involving gun smuggling.

Statement What did the police say?

Earlier, SSP Mansa, Gaurav Toora, said the Punjab Police had got several leads, based on which two gangsters had been brought on production warrants and one arrested. According to him, the police were sure that an organized gang was involved in the killing of Moose Wala. "We are interrogating them to get better leads and find the actual perpetrators," he reportedly stated.

Fact SIT trying to generate more leads

As per officials, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been interrogating the accused which pointed toward the Bishnoi gang. The process to bring the gangster from Delhi to Punjab will be initiated through a local court after his remand with the Delhi Police ends. Meanwhile, the SIT is trying to identify the assailants who carried out the attack to generate more leads.

Information Sidhu Moose Wala contested Punjab elections on Congress ticket

Sidhu Moose Wala ran for Punjab assembly on a Congress ticket from Mansa earlier this year, but lost to AAP candidate Vijay Singla by a margin of 63,000 votes. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recently dismissed Vijay Singla from the cabinet over allegations of corruption.