Moose Wala killing: Suspected shooter nabbed, 9th arrest so far

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 10, 2022, 01:41 pm 3 min read

The SIT has been questioning the alleged shooters for leads. (Photo credit: Twitter/@iSidhuMooseWala)

Punjab Police have arrested a suspected shooter in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, HT reported on Friday. The man is believed to be a member of the group that opened fire on the Punjab singer-turned-politician on May 29. So far, nine arrests have been made in the case including eight persons accused of providing logistics assistance, conducting recce, and harboring the assailants.

Context Why does this story matter?

Moose Wala's killing has brought gang wars in Punjab to the fore.

Goldy Brar, whose real name is Satinder Singh, claimed that he and Lawrence Bishnoi had planned Moose Wala's assassination because of the singer's involvement in the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera and Brar's cousin Gurlal Brar.

The Bambiha gang, run by Lucky Patial, had claimed responsibility for Middukhera's murder.

Statement What SIT has said so far regarding the case?

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had claimed in its first formal statement that Moose Wala, who left his residence at 4:30 pm on May 29 with his neighbor Gurwinder Singh and cousin Gurpreet Singh, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen. The SIT later said that four shooters were identified following the initial investigation. The team has been questioning the alleged shooters for leads.

Investigation Bishnoi mastermind in Moose Wala killing: Delhi Police

Gangster Bishnoi, who is lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail since last year, is being interrogated in police custody, as per reports. On Wednesday, the Delhi Police told reporters that Bishnoi is the mastermind in Moose Wala killing. The police had apprehended 30-year-old Bishnoi from Tihar's cell number eight in connection with a 2021 case involving gun smuggling.

Police What did the police say?

Earlier, SSP Mansa, Gaurav Toora, said the Punjab Police had got several leads, based on which two gangsters had been brought on production warrants, and one arrested. According to him, the police were sure that an organized gang was involved in the killing of Moose Wala. "We are interrogating them to get better leads and find the actual perpetrators," he reportedly stated.

Fact SIT trying to generate more leads: Officials

As per officials, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been interrogating the accused which pointed toward the Bishnoi gang. The process to bring the gangster from Delhi to Punjab will be initiated through a local court after his remand with the Delhi Police ends. Meanwhile, the SIT is trying to identify the other assailants who carried out the attack.

Information Sidhu Moose Wala contested Punjab elections on Congress ticket

Sidhu Moose Wala fought Punjab assembly polls on a Congress ticket from Mansa earlier this year, but lost to AAP candidate Vijay Singla by a margin of 63,000 votes. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recently dismissed Singla from the cabinet over allegations of corruption.