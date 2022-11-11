Delhi

MCD Polls: Kejriwal launches AAP's '10 guarantees,' promises garbage-free Delhi

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 11, 2022, 04:12 pm 2 min read

Polling for the civic body elections is scheduled to be held on December 4. The results will be declared on December 7

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced ten guarantees on Friday, including ending corruption in the civic body and clearing three garbage landfill sites, for the 2022 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls. Arvind Kejriwal also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wouldn't be able to win over 20 seats in the upcoming Delhi civic polls.

Context Why does this story matter?

Out of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's 250 redrawn municipal wards, 50% of seats are reserved for female candidates, and 42 are reserved for Schedule Caste (SC).

The AAP has accused the BJP of unduly interfering in executing development works in MCD's jurisdiction.

The BJP is pushing to retain the power the party has held since 2007.

Kejriwal vows AAP's 10 promises ahead of Delhi civic polls

Kejriwal on Friday promised that if Delhiites show their trust in AAP, the party will beautify the capital by cleaning up the roads. He also added that all schools and hospitals, under the MCD, will be refurbished. Furthermore, he promised a "corruption-free MCD" and would streamline the clearing of building plans and make them more transparent.

Twitter Post Watch: Vote for those who work in Delhi, says Kejriwal

Quote Will end 'inspector raj' in Delhi: Kejriwal

The Delhi CM vowed to "once and for all" simplify the parking issues and free the national capital of stray dogs, monkeys, and cows. He also pledged to end "inspector raj" or a tough licensing regime and reopen sealed stores. "We will have a scheme for regularizing minor violations at a fee so people are not blackmailed," he added.

Civic polls Polling on December 4, results 3 days later

Last week, the State Election Commission (SEC) officially announced the schedule for the Delhi civic elections. Polling for the civic body elections is scheduled to be held on December 4. The results of the same will be declared on December 7. Dr. Vijay Dev, State Election Commissioner, confirmed that the model code of conduct had been imposed with the announcement of election dates.

Data Over 1.40 crore Delhiites to vote

As per data, there are approximately 1.46 crore voters registered in Delhi that are eligible to vote in the upcoming 2022 MCD polls. The 2022 Delhi municipal polls is largely being considered as a three-way fight between the AAP, the Congress, and BJP. However, the former mayors of the corporations, who belong to the saffron brigade, claimed that the party would "rout all opposition."