MCD polls: Voting on December 4; results on December 7

Under section 3 of the Delhi Municipal Act, 1957, 50% seats are reserved for female candidates

State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday announced the schedule for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The election of the civic body polls will be held on December 4, and results will be declared on December 7. State Election Commissioner Dr. Vijay Dev said that the model code of conduct has been imposed with the announcement of poll dates.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bharatiya Janata Bharatiya (BJP) is pushing hard to retain the power which the party is holding since 2007.

The Delhi ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been accusing the BJP of unduly interfering in the execution of development works in MCD's jurisdiction.

To avoid what AAP calls 'undue intervention' it has geared up for the election to secure a majority.

Electorate 1.46 crore voters to exercise their franchise

The latest data says that there are around 1.46 crore voters registered in the national capital, eligible to vote in the upcoming MCD election, next month. Among MCD's 250 freshly redrawn municipal wards, forty-two have been reserved for Schedule Caste (SC) candidates. Additionally, under section 3 of the Delhi Municipal Act, 1957, 50% seats are reserved for female candidates.

Guideline Conditional ban on loudspeakers

The SEC has said that contestants are not allowed to use loudspeakers, as being used for election campaigning, from 10 pm to 6 am. It was further said that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would be used for voting alike in the last civic body election. The campaigning expenditure cap has been this year increased from Rs. 5.75 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh.

Reunification 'Merger of Delhi's three municipalities'

In March this year, the Centre government led by BJP reunified the capital city's three Municipal corporations - East Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and North Delhi Municipal Corporation - into a single MCD. In 2012, during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government led by Indian National Congress (INC), the MCD was divided into the three corporations.

Last election result BJP swept all the three bodies in 2017

The BJP swept the 2017 election across the then three Municipal Corporations in the capital city as it won 181 seats out of a total of 270. The ruling AAP which is holding power in Delhi since 2013 could get 48 seats. The Congress party made a remarkable comeback as it won 30 seats against none in the 2015 Delhi Assembly election.