India

Delhi Police books organizers of VHP's controversial 'hate speech' rally

Delhi Police books organizers of VHP's controversial 'hate speech' rally

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 10, 2022, 06:56 pm 3 min read

The Hindu Mahasabha was organized by VHP in protest against the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Northwest Delhi

A day after the Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) Delhi rally turned into a hate speech arena, the Delhi Police booked its organizers on Monday. Cops said the organizers didn't have permission, and a case under IPC Section 188 has been filed, India Today reported. Notably, speaking at the event, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Verma allegedly called for a "complete boycott" of Muslims.

Details VHP's protest meet against murder of a Hindu man

The VHP's Hindu Mahasabha protest event was organized at the Ramleela Ground, Dilshad Garden, in protest of the recent murder of a 19-year-old man, Manish, who was allegedly stabbed to death by some men in Northeast Delhi. Reportedly, this isn't the first time the VHP has been booked by the police. A case against it was filed during Delhi's Jahangirpuri riots in April, too.

Hate speech BJP MP's call for boycott

Per India Today, West Delhi BJP MP Verma said, "Wherever you see them, if you want to set them straight, there is only one solution—total boycott... Raise your hands if you agree," seemingly referring to Muslims. "We have to socially boycott these people. This is the only solution." He also claimed that "Jihadi elements fill hatred in their children" through festivals like Bakra Eid.

Quote Hate speech by other participants

One of the speakers, Jagat Guru Yogeshwar Acharya, reportedly asked attendees to behead those who attack Hindus. "If needed, cut their hands, behead them. At maximum, you will go to jail. But the time has come to teach these elements a lesson," Acharya said, per India Today. Another speaker, Mahant Nawal Kishore Das, urged people to carry guns, whether or not they had permits.

Action Police arrest accused in Hindu youth's murder

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has reportedly apprehended all three accused persons in Manish's murder case. They have been identified as Aalam, Bilal, and Faizan, as per The Times of India. The accused reportedly admitted to killing the youth as the result of an old rivalry. Moreover, a CCTV camera captured the crime, which showed the three men grabbing and stabbing Manish to death.

Information VHP seeks compensation of Rs. 1 crore for Manish's family

According to reports, the VHP has demanded compensation of Rs. 1 crore for the family members of Manish. In a six-point memorandum to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, the RSS affiliate also demanded protection and a job for a member of the victim's family, according to a statement made by the head of the VHP's Delhi unit, Kapil Khanna, on Sunday.