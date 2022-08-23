India

Delhi: To hide affair, man rapes and kills 8-year-old; arrested

The accused allegedly raped her before slitting her throat and then dumped the body in Yamuna river after mutilating the face.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly kidnapping and raping an eight-year-old girl and later murdering her in the forest area of Yamuna Khadar in Delhi. The accused, a butcher by profession, was acquainted with the girl's family and allegedly had an affair with her mother. The girl reportedly caught them in an intimate situation, following which he decided to kill her.

The incident took place on the intervening night of August 4 and 5, when the victim and her parents and three sisters were asleep in their hut. Her father woke up at 4 am and couldn't find her anywhere, after which he filed a missing complaint. The Delhi Police registered an FIR under sections of kidnapping and began the investigation.

The victim's body was found on August 18 in Yamuna Khadar with her face mutilated. After the postmortem, IPC Section 302 (murder) and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was added to the FIR. The police formed a team of 50 personnel to catch the culprit. All CCTV cameras in the area were searched, but no lead was found.

The police were then tipped-off about the accused, Rizwan alias Badshah, who frequented the slum and befriended the victim using toffees. The accused—a native of Bihar who had come to Delhi 20 years ago—used to visit Yamuna Khadar to smoke weed, the police said. On the day of the incident, he waited until late at night and entered the victim's hut, and kidnapped her.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sought a report from the police by August 26 on the action taken in the case. The victim's mother filed a complaint with the DCW about her missing daughter on August 17; subsequently, her body was found the next day. The DCW called it a serious matter as Rizwan sexually assaulted the minor before slitting her throat.