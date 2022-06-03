India

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits Moose Wala's home amid protests

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 03, 2022

Earlier AAP MLA Banawali was stopped from meeting the family of Moose Wala.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday visited Sidhu Moose Wala's house, just days after the Punjabi singer was assassinated. Mann traveled to Moosa village to convey his condolences to the singer's family amid heavy security and sloganeering. Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Gurpreet Singh Banawali was met with strong hostility when he arrived at the slain Punjabi singer's village.

Moose Wala's killing has sparked a political row in Punjab and brought gang war to the fore.

The Opposition had also accused the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government of endangering VIPs by downsizing their security cover.

Many are also calling for the dismissal of the Mann government.

Following the criticism, the state government has ordered to restore the security of over 420 VVIPs.

Bhagwant Mann CM faced angry protesters at Moosa village

Mann's visit follows a meeting with the party's convener, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the day before. On Friday morning, he was welcomed by chanting protesters who sought to bar him from entering the village. Notably, the government came under fire for decreasing Moose Wala's and 423 other people's security. It has, however, decided to reinstate security from June 7.

Protests AAP MLA Banawali was forced to return following stiff opposition

Prior to Mann, AAP MLA Gurpreet Singh Banawali attempted to meet Moose Wala's family but was forced to return due to strong opposition. Protesters in the village blocked Banawali from entering the residence. Protesters approached and obstructed Banawali's path, shouting "Aam Aadmi Party Murdabad" (Down with AAP) and "Aam Aadmi Party ne mara tha (AAP killed him)".

Security Security beefed up before visit

Shortly after Banawali's departure, senior Punjab Police officers, including Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora, arrived at Moose Wala's home. Police deployment had been increased in preparation for Mann's planned visit, which was lowered during the protests. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and a delegation of BJP leaders had also visited Moose Wala's home on Thursday.

Arrests 2 arrested for providing car used in shootout

On Thursday, a Punjab Police team stormed Bhirdana village near Fatehabad and arrested two youths, Pawan Bishnoi and Khan. Punjab Police, along with Fatehabad Police, raided the area late on Thursday night and apprehended both the accused. It has been claimed that the two had a hand in providing the Bolero car used in Moose Wala's murder.

Admission Yes, I got Sidhu Moose Wala killed: Bishnoi

Meanwhile, police sources told India Today that Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster, has acknowledged assassinating Sidhu Moose Wala. "Yes, I got Sidhu Moose Wala killed," Bishnoi reportedly informed the Delhi Police. Bishnoi gang's name has surfaced in connection with the murder of Moose Wala. On Sunday, May 29, the Punjabi singer was killed in the Mansa district. Two other persons were injured in the shootout.