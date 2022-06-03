India

COVID-19: India reports 4,041 fresh cases, 10 more fatalities

COVID-19: India reports 4,041 fresh cases, 10 more fatalities

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 03, 2022, 11:33 am 2 min read

India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

India on Friday reported over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of around 300 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 21,177, which accounts for 0.05% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 4,041 fresh cases and 10 more fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

Context Why does this story matter?

India on Friday reported a higher number of COVID-19 cases than the day before.

Meanwhile, the active caseload and positivity rates have also recorded an increase on Friday.

Notably, India is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with some experts predicting the fourth wave in June.

This comes after the country recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 2,363 patients discharged

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,31,69,599 COVID-19 cases until Friday morning, while the cumulative death count stands at 5,24,651. With 2,363 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,26,22,757. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.95% and 0.73%, respectively.

States Kerala adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 1,045 new cases and 517 more recoveries. While Karnataka saw 297 new cases and 94 discharges, Tamil Nadu recorded 145 fresh infections and 63 recoveries. On the other hand, Delhi reported 373 new cases and 448 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala recorded a maximum of 1,278 new cases and 743 recoveries.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 193.7 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Friday morning, India administered over 193.7 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 89.09 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 101.18 crore people have received at least one dose. On Friday alone, India administered over 91,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses till 10:00 am, including over 56,000 second doses and more than 9,000 first doses, according to the Co-WIN app.

Data 3.45 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Meanwhile, India has administered over 3.45 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Friday, over 13,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and over 13,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 10:00 am.